Johnny Calhoun was originally convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 2012 following a jury’s recommendation for death by a vote of 9-3. After Hurst, Calhoun was granted a new penalty phase.

Photo of Calhoun at his 2026 resentencing. Source: State Attorney’s Office

Calhoun is one of the last Hurst cases to proceed to resentencing. (In January, TFDP published with DPI a report on the decade since Hurst, which can be found here.) His new penalty phase proceeded earlier this month.

On April 17, according to a press release by the State Attorneys’ Office, a Holmes County jury recommended by a vote of 9-3 that Calhoun be resentenced to death—the same jury vote he was granted relief from after Hurst. (The verdict form is not available on the docket.)

According to the docket, a Spencer hearing is scheduled for June 2.

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