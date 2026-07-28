This afternoon, the State of Florida executed James Duckett, a former Lake County police officer who maintained his innocence. It was the first of two executions scheduled for today in Florida—the State’s first double execution in modern history.

Duckett’s execution was originally scheduled for March but was delayed pending protracted litigation related to Duckett’s innocence claims and requests for DNA testing and analysis of evidence that he claims could prove his innocence. (TFDP has followed Duckett’s warrant-related litigation since February. See the links at the bottom of this post.)

Duckett was 68 years old.

Denial of Final Claims

As of 12:00 p.m., when his execution was scheduled to proceed, Duckett had two petitions for writ of certiorari pending at the U.S. Supreme Court. Around 12:15 p.m., the U.S. Supreme Court denied all of Duckett’s pending claims, allowing the execution to proceed. There were no noted dissents.

Information About the Execution

The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) held two media briefings related to the execution.

As of the 9:30 a.m. briefing, Duckett still had two petitions for writ of certiorari pending at the U.S. Supreme Court. DOC Communications Director Jordan Kirkland reported that Duckett woke up at 4:45 a.m. He had a last meal of eggs, grits, bacon, biscuits, and chocolate milk.

Duckett met four family members last night and a spiritual advisor this morning. When asked about the double execution today, Kirkland stated: “Our team is confident in our preparedness and readiness” to conduct the executions in a “humane and dignified manner.”

Duckett declined to give a last statement. DOC reports that Duckett’s time of death was 1:19 p.m.

At the briefing after the execution, members of the victims’ family spoke. The victim’s mother said she waited 40 years for this day. The victim’s aunt said Duckett “lived too damn long.”

The State has another execution scheduled tonight at 6:00 p.m.

Information from the DOC media briefings provided by John Koch.

News Articles

TFDP Prior Coverage of Duckett’s Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.