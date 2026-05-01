Tonight, the State of Florida executed James Hitchcock. He was one of Florida’s longest-serving death row prisoners and served on death row for almost 50 years before his execution. Like Hitchcock, Florida’s longest serving death row prisoner was also sentenced in Orange County. And both have long-standing innocence claims.

It was the State’s sixth execution so far this year.

Denial of Final Claims

As of this morning, Hitchcock had claims pending at the U.S. Supreme Court. This afternoon, the Court denied Hitchcock’s pending petition with no dissents.

Information About the Execution

The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) held its standard briefing:

At the 3:30 briefing, DOC reported that Hitchcock woke up at 4:45 a.m. He had 1 visitor and was given a last meal of salad, chicken, ice cream, pie, and soda. (Information provided by John Koch.)

AP News reported on the execution as follows:

The curtain to the death chamber opened promptly at the 6 p.m. execution time. Hitchcock’s entire body was covered in a sheet up to his head. He stared at the ceiling as the team warden made a call, then gave his final statement. “Just to say goodbye to Joshua my friend. Thanks for all you’ve done,” Hitchcock said without elaborating. As he spoke, a man in the witness room, raised his hand, and Hitchcock lifted his head to try to see. Hitchcock blinked rapidly as the drugs began flowing and took several deep breaths. A minute later, his breathing became more shallow and quickly stopped. Minutes into the execution, the team warden briefly flicked Hitchcock‘s face and yelled his name twice and shook his shoulders. Hitchcock didn’t respond, his face slowly turning ashen.

DOC reported the time of death as 6:12 p.m.

Following the execution, members of the victim’s family spoke at the press briefing.

WKMG provided video of the post-execution briefing here:

FADP’s statement on the execution can be found here.

News Articles

TFDP Prior Coverage of Hitchcock’s Case

2026 Executions

Below is a map of where the crimes occurred that led to the 2026 executions. The relevant county is also where the execution-related litigation is venued in each case.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.