Bryan Jennings’ execution is scheduled for November 13, two days after Veterans Day. As TFDP previously covered, Jennings did not have state postconviction counsel when the Governor signed his death warrant.

Yesterday, Jennings initiated a lawsuit in federal court “seeking declaratory judgment and injunctive relief from Florida’s unconstitutional capital punishment scheme that now condones the execution of Plaintiff Bryan Frederick Jennings in a truncated fashion despite having failed to provide him with state postconviction counsel for the past three years.” The Complaint argues that Florida’s capital sentencing scheme “operate[s] in a manner that violates Florida’s own statutes and rules governing the state’s death penalty, as well as Mr. Jennings’ federal constitutional right to due process and equal protection.”

Jennings sues several state officials, including Gov. DeSantis and Attorney General Uthmeier, who Jennings alleges knew Jennings did not have state counsel when Jennings’ death warrant was issued. Jennings alleges that AG Uthmeier “advised Defendant DeSantis that Mr. Jennings’ ‘record is legally sufficient to support the issuance of a death warrant’ despite having actual or constructive knowledge that Mr. Jennings had for years been unrepresented in state court.” The Complaint further alleges:

Mr. Jennings has been without state court counsel since 2022, in violation of Florida law. Defendants seek to capitalize on Mr. Jennings’ deprivation. If this Court does not stop what the Florida courts have set in motion, it sets a dangerous precedent for any unrepresented, warrant-eligible individual to be executed without even a veneer of due process.

The full Complaint can be downloaded here.

Jennings also filed an Emergency Motion for a Stay of Execution asking the court to stay his execution so that the court can “consider the arguments in his complaint and memorandum without the exigencies of an active death warrant.”

TFDP Prior Coverage of Jennings’ Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.