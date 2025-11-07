Bryan Jennings’ execution is scheduled for Thursday, November 13. Yesterday, as part of the Court’s regular release of opinions, the Florida Supreme Court denied Jennings’ pending claims.

The Court first addresses Jennings’ claims in his appeal of the circuit court’s order.

First, as to Jennings’ claim that relying on his clemency determination from 36 years ago is unconstitutional, the Court held that the claim “is untimely and procedurally barred.” The Court noted that Jennings has been warrant eligible since 2016:

[I]n 2016, the State filed its notice of finality with the Clerk of this Court pursuant to rule 3.851(j), acknowledging that Jennings had completed his direct appeal, initial postconviction proceeding in state court, and habeas corpus proceeding and subsequent appeal in federal court.

Further, the Court determined the claim is meritless, finding “the clemency process here performed as intended and Jennings’s arguments to the contrary are without merit.” Further, the Court rejected Jennings’ argument that he should be able to present mitigation that has developed since his prior clemency determination, saying the Court previously held “a defendant is [not] entitled to present a full accounting of mitigation evidence as part of the clemency process.”

Second, as to Jennings’ claim related to his lack of state postconviction counsel when the Governor signed his death warrant, the Court acknowledged that, “under Florida law, individuals sentenced to death are entitled to the appointment of capital postconviction counsel for the purpose of pursuing any collateral attacks on their convictions and sentences.” However, the Court “reject[ed] [Jennings’] contention that any gap in his representation over the last four decades amounts to a denial of due process.” The Court said that attacking his conviction and sentence wasn’t the purpose why he sought counsel. The Court’s opinion suggests but does not squarely hold that there is no right to continuous representation during postconviction. Instead, the analysis is more specific to Jennings’ case, noting that Jennings had federal CHU counsel throughout the gap in state counsel.

The Court also denied Jennings’ argument that the warrant process in his case is unconstitutional.

Finally, the Court rejected Jennings’ arguments that “Florida’s capital sentencing regime is constitutionally deficient for several reasons.”

The Court also denied Jennings’ claims presented in his petition for writ of habeas corpus (summarized here). Here, the Court makes clear it does not read chapter 27, Florida Statutes, as establishing a right to continuous postconviction counsel:

Jennings argues that chapter 27 creates life, liberty, and property rights to continuous representation. It does not.

The opinion can be accessed on the Court’s website here.

So far, Jennings has not filed any petition at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Also, there is no further activity on the federal docket since my last update here.

