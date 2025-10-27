Bryan Jennings’ execution is scheduled for November 13, two days after Veterans Day. As TFDP previously covered, Jennings did not have state postconviction counsel when the Governor signed his death warrant. He has a federal lawsuit pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

Jennings also filed at the Florida Supreme Court a petition seeking review of the circuit court’s Order entered October 16 denying his motion to vacate the death warrant or to stay his execution. In the petition, which was filed October 18, Jennings argues that the Order “is a departure from the essential requirements of law.”

Jennings’ petition argues that “[a]ppointing CCRC-M in the eleventh hour, while a Warrant is pending, without CCRC-M having any knowledge of Mr. Jennings or his case, leaves Mr. Jennings without the effective and competent counsel to which he is constitutionally and statutorily entitled unless the warrant is vacated or a stay of his execution is ordered.” The petition further takes issue with how warrants are issued in Florida:

There are dozens of warrant-eligible individuals who are represented by state postconviction counsel who were passed over in the choosing of Mr. Jennings for a warrant. But because of the opacity of the process, it is impossible to determine why Mr. Jennings, of all people, was chosen when the State had to have known he was unrepresented. Because of the opacity of the process, it is also impossible to determine whether the selection of Mr. Jennings was carried out in a constitutional manner, making it impossible for counsel to protect Mr. Jennings’ rights. . . . . The speed of this process serves no legitimate legal or constitutional purpose. The State will be in no way harmed if this Court orders the Circuit Court to vacate the death warrant, or to at least stay the proceedings and the execution for 90 days. This would provide counsel with the necessary time to meet with Mr. Jennings, familiarize themselves with his case and claims, and provide Mr. Jennings with representation beyond a mere cursory review of 46 years’ worth of investigation and litigation. Due process does not expire at the end of the appellate and postconviction process; due process must be afforded until the sentence is carried out. Forcing Mr. Jennings and counsel to proceed under this draconian and unequal warrant schedule - when counsel has represented Mr. Jennings for less than a week - exposes how far Florida has departed from the safeguards the United States Supreme Court held to be necessary in order for the process to pass constitutional muster. To execute a man after such rushed proceedings would be an infliction of the cruelest and most unusual punishment available.

The State file a response on Tuesday, October 21, arguing the petition should be dismissed and/or denied:

First, the State argues the petition should be dismissed “for lack of jurisdiction” because “Jennings has failed to establish any material injury from the non-final order that cannot be remedied in a postjudgment appeal.”

Second, the State argues “the circuit court did not err, let alone violate the essential requirements of law, in denying Jennings’ motion to vacate or stay” because “Jennings cited no authority that would permit the circuit court to vacate the death warrant.”

As of today, the briefing in this case is complete.

The filings for this case can be found here.

