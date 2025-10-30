Bryan Jennings’ execution is scheduled for November 13, two days after Veterans Day.

As TFDP previously covered, Jennings did not have state postconviction counsel when the Governor signed his death warrant. He has a federal lawsuit pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida. In that case, as of yesterday, Jennings’ emergency motion to stay his execution is fully briefed. As of this morning, the defendants have not yet responded to the Complaint.

He also has a petition pending at the Florida Supreme Court seeking review of the circuit court’s nonfinal Order entered October 16 denying his motion to vacate the death warrant or to stay his execution. The filings for this case can be found here.

Yesterday, Jennings filed two new cases at the Florida Supreme Court.

Appeal of Circuit Court’s Final Order

First, Jennings appealed the circuit court’s final order denying his postconviction claims, which was entered Tuesday.

Circuit Court’s Final Order

Jennings raised three claims: (1) denial of Jennings’ clemency without consideration of mitigation is unconstitutional; (2) the “post-warrant appointment of counsel and failure to . . . stay . . . the proceedings renders the warrant proceedings invalid and” unconstitutional; and (3) Florida’s current capital sentencing scheme is unconstitutional “because it lacks essential safeguards against arbitrary and capricious imposition of the death penalty.”

“The State argue[d] that the claims are untimely, procedurally barred, and lack merit under controlling precedent.”

On the first claim, the court determined the clemency proceedings in Jennings’ case were sufficient and denied relief.

Jennings’ second claim, the court determined, is “a variation on” Jennings’ claim at issue in his already-pending appeal of the court’s nonfinal order (referenced above). The court determined that Jennings “is not entitled to representation in between postconviction proceedings.”

Finally, the court denied Jennings’ claim that Florida’s capital sentencing scheme is unconstitutional, which had various subparts. The court determined that each of Jennings’ “individual arguments lack merit.”

The circuit court denied Jennings’ request for an evidentiary hearing.

Briefing Schedule

Jennings’ initial brief is due by 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 31, 2025. The State’s answer brief is due by 11:00 a.m., Sunday, November 2, 2025. Jennings’ reply brief is due by 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 3, 2025.

The filings in this case can be found here.

Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus

Second, Jennings filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus. In the petition, Jennings argues that his execution is unconstitutional.

The State’s answer to the petition is due by 11:00 a.m., Sunday, November 2, 2025. Jennings’ reply is due by 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 3, 2025.

The filings in this case can be found here.

