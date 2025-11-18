Yesterday, Justice Charles T. Canady announced this is his last year on the Florida Supreme Court, where he has served since being appointed by Governor Charlie Crist and taking office on September 8, 2008. Justice Canady served as Chief Justice for two terms—from July 2010 through June 2012 and then July 2018 through June 2022.

Justice Canady’s official portrait, accessed from the Florida Supreme Court

Justice Canady will begin 2026 leading the Hamilton School for Classical and Civic Education at the University of Florida.

He issued the following statement yesterday, which is available on the Court’s website:

It has been my great privilege to serve the people of Florida as a justice of the Supreme Court for the last 17 years. I will always deeply value my years on the Court. But the time has come to move on to another position of public service. I am looking forward to beginning 2026 as the Director and a tenured professor at the Hamilton School for Classical and Civic Education at the University of Florida. I’m very grateful to UF Board of Trustees Chairman Mori Hosseini and Interim President Don Landry for this opportunity. And I am eager to begin my work with the outstanding students and faculty at the Hamilton School.

Justice Canady has been a main player in the Court’s death penalty jurisprudence.

In 2016, he dissented from the Court’s decision in Hurst v. State, which required capital juries to make unanimous findings in the penalty phase of a capital trial and to render a unanimous recommendation for death. In 2020, his dissent ultimately became the majority in State v. Poole, where the Court held that Hurst v. Florida did not require the jury to render a unanimous recommendation for death and required only that the jury find unanimously the existence of one aggravating factor to render the defendant eligible for the death penalty. For more on these cases, read the five-part TFDP series available here.

Similarly, Justice Canady dissented in Walls v. State in 2016, which held that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Hall v. Florida applied retroactively. In May 2020, a few months after Poole, the Court adopted Justice Canady’s dissenting view in Phillips v. State, receding from Walls.

In October 2020, the Court got rid of its decades-long practice of performing proportionality review in death penalty cases in Lawrence v. State, pulling from Justice Canady’s prior dissenting opinion in Yacob v. State in 2014.