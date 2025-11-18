Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

Phil Johnson
1h

I think the death penalty is a useless legal appendage and that it should be legislatively or judicially driven out of existence. As a now-retired capital offense trial lawyer in the 1980s New Orleans area, I can speak from experience there was not one case out of the dozens-+ I tried that did not have either discovery issues or yclept "human error that was harmless" issues that got in the way of a fair trial in retrospect. And that was before Florida decided that non-unanimous verdicts were OK. That's what rankles me more, because it makes prosecution of death cases that much more compelling. Human life is sacred because God is its author. Sorry, but that is what an 84 year-old man thinks about it. What say you?

