Billy Kearse’s execution is set for March 3, 2026. He was sentenced to death following a jury’s unanimous recommendation for killing Fort Pierce police officer Danny Parrish in 1991 when Kearse was 18 years old. (Read more about the background of Kearse’s case here.)

Over the weekend, I wrote about due process concerns in Kearse’s execution-related litigation, which have arisen with the unfortunate passing of his lead attorney’s father during the 33-day warrant period.

The circuit court determined on February 11 that an evidentiary hearing was not required to resolve Kearse’s claims. On Sunday, the circuit court issued an Order summarily denying Kearse’s postconviction claims.

“Kearse’s first claim [was] that he was denied a fair resentencing proceeding because the jury was subjected to impermissible influences outside of the evidence that tended to subvert its purpose, in violation of the Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States.” This claim was based on a February 3, 2026 social media post by a juror who served at his resentencing in 1996:

The circuit court determined the claim “is untimely, . . . not based on newly discovered evidence, is procedurally barred, and is without merit.” Specifically, as to the untimeliness of the claim, the court wrote:

Although Kearse points to Juror Matthews’s social media post as his newly discovered evidence, the claim of uniformed officers in the courtroom was known since his 1991 trial and 1997 resentencing. . . . Kearse’s claims that he could not have discovered Juror Matthew’s prospective regarding law enforcements presence in the courtroom until she posted her social media comment on February 3, 2026, does not explain nor excuse his failure to develop evidence to support this claim previously through other witnesses.

Further, the court determined the claim is procedurally barred because “Kearse’s penalty phase counsel voiced his concern about uniformed officers in the courtroom based on officers in the 1991 courtroom” and Kearse’s counsel “did not raise this issue on direct appeal but raised the presence of uniformed officers in the courtroom in the original 2001-2004 postconviction litigation.”

Kearse’s second claim is that “newly discovered evidence establishes that he is intellectually disabled and that his death sentence violates the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution” under Atkins v. Virginia, 536 U.S. 304 (2002). The court determined the “claim is untimely, procedurally barred, and without merit.” On the merits, the court agreed that the record establishes “Kearse suffered from emotional dysfunction, had learning disabilities, problems related to possible brain damage, and a conduct disorder.” However, the court noted that “none of the prior ex[p]erts diagnosed him as intellectually disabled . . . .”

Third, Kearse claimed “that the unreasonably truncated timeframe and surprise nature of the warrant process in Florida has denied him the right to a full, fair, and meaningful postconviction process in violation of the Fourth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments.” While the court noted counsel’s “emergency personal matters,” it stated that “neither the Constitution of the United States nor of the State of Florida afford Kearse the right to protest the timeframe of the warrant process.” (For more on this issue, see this prior post.)

The court also denied Kearse’s motion for stay of execution.

A full copy of the Order is available here.

Appeal to Florida Supreme Court

Kearse has appealed the Order to the Florida Supreme Court. Today, Kearse, through his attorneys, filed his Initial Brief. On appeal, Kearse raises five issues:

The State’s Answer Brief is due tomorrow.

The docket is available on the Florida Supreme Court’s website here.

Florida Supreme Court’s Revised Schedule

As I mentioned over the weekend, the Florid Supreme Court gave Kearse’s team an additional 48-72 hours in the schedule for execution-related litigation after Kearse’s original emergency motion to revise the schedule, filed before Mr. kalil’s father died.

The new schedule is as follows. The revised dates are listed with the original dates in parentheses.

Sunday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. (Thursday, February 12 at 11:00 a.m.): conclusion of circuit court proceedings

Sunday, February 15 at 1:00 p.m. (Thursday, February 12 at 1:00 p.m.): notice of appeal and any writ petition

Tuesday, February 17 at 2:00 p.m. (Saturday, February 14 at 2:00 p.m.): initial brief due

Wednesday, February 18, at 5:00 p.m. (Monday, February 16 at 5:00 p.m.): answer brief due

Thursday, February 19 at 2:00 p.m. (Tuesday, February 17 at 2:00 p.m.): reply brief due

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.