Billy Kearse’s execution is set for March 3, 2026. He was sentenced to death following a jury’s unanimous recommendation for killing Fort Pierce police officer Danny Parrish in 1991 when Kearse was 18 years old. (Read more about the background of Kearse’s case here.)

In a press conference after Gov. DeSantis signed Kearse’s death warrant, the State Attorney apologized to Officer Parrish’s widow that the warrant took so long. Considering the length of time Kearse’s case has been pending, the State Attorney said Kearse had “due process on steroids.” You can view the press conference from WPBF here.

Right to Due Process

The Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution provides:

No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

Likewise, article I, section 9, of the Florida Constitution provides:

No person shall be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law, or be twice put in jeopardy for the same offense, or be compelled in any criminal matter to be a witness against oneself.

The Inhumanity of Execution Litigation

Despite the fact that Kearse has been on death row for over three decades and his federal habeas petition has been resolved for over three years, when Gov. DeSantis signed Kearse’s death warrant, he gave Kearse and his defense team 33 days to raise and fully litigate Kearse’s final claims ahead of his execution. In that time, all of the following must occur:

Kearse’s team must raise and fully litigate Kearse’s final postconviction claims in the circuit court;

Kearse’s team must appeal any denial of Kearse’s final postconviction claims to the Florida Supreme Court and complete briefing there;

Kearse’s team must prepare and file a petition for writ of habeas corpus at the Florida Supreme Court and complete briefing on those claims;

Kearse’s team must prepare, file, and fully litigate any federal claims; and

Kearse’s team must prepare and file any petition for writ of certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court and complete briefing there.

As Justice Pariente wrote in 2018 in Jimenez v. State, these extremely short warrant periods “create[] a fire drill” for courts reviewing defendants’ execution claims. This time-pressure is unfathomable for both sides.

In Kearse’s case, this unimaginable timeline has been even more complicated. When the Governor signed Kearse’s death warrant, for which Kearse and his team were not given any warning (as is usual in Florida), Kearse’s long-time lead attorney, Paul Kalil, “was at the hospital meeting with his father’s care team to discuss hospice . . . .” Mr. Kalil has been Kearse’s lead attorney for over two decades. Shortly after the Governor signed Kearse’s death warrant, Mr. Kalil’s father was placed in hospice for end-of-life care.

But due to the unrelenting pressures of execution litigation, Mr. Kalil could not be with his father and had to work “almost around the clock” on Kearse’s case to meet the applicable deadlines:

Despite the fact that Mr. Kalil’s father has been hospitalized for several months with a chronic illness, Mr. Kalil has been working almost around the clock on Mr. Kearse’s case since the signing of the death warrant in order to adequately represent Mr. Kearse and to meet the circuit court’s scheduling deadlines. However, in the afternoon hours of Thursday, February 5, 2026, Mr. Kalil’s father was admitted to hospice care for end-of-life care. Due to his specific health conditions, the family is prepared for Mr. Kalil’s father to pass within the coming day(s). Due to his ethical obligations to Mr. Kearse, Mr. Kalil has been unable to be with his father in the final days of his life. Needless to say, Mr. Kalil wants and needs to spend time with his father and other family in the coming day(s).

On February 6, the day before Kearse’s postconviction motion was due in the circuit court, Kearse filed an Emergency Motion to Modify Scheduling Oder, asking the Court for a mere 72-hour extension of time. The same day, the State filed an objection. “The State agreed to [only] a 46-hour extension . . . .” And while the Florida Supreme Court issued an Order modifying the Scheduling Order by 72 hours, “[t]he circuit court ruled” first and “denied Mr. Kearse’s motion, providing that Mr. Kearse could revisit his motion if [the Supreme] Court were to modify its scheduling order, or in the alternative, the circuit court indicated it would entertain a stipulated motion that adopted the State’s proposed schedule.”

Kearse’s team filed a renewed motion in the circuit court and was granted “only 48 additional hours to file Mr. Kearse’s motion.”

Unfortunately, Mr. Kalil’s father passed away on Sunday, February 8. The next morning, Kearse’s team filed Kearse’s postconviction motion—his lead counsel understandably absent due to his family emergency.

On February 10, Kearse’s team filed a second emergency motion for more time, writing:

The fact that a Rule 3.851 motion was able to be filed under the most arduous and untenable circumstances by no means indicates the crisis is over. In fact, it is just the beginning. The fact remains that Mr. Kalil is still out of the office grieving the recent death of his father, and he has informed the office that his father will be laid to rest within the coming 14 days. He can therefore not be present to review the state’s response (due in the circuit court on February 11, 2026), which will, no doubt, contain a byzantine maze of procedural arguments requiring the attorney with the most in-depth knowledge of the vast procedural history in this case to untangle in the hours between the filing of the response at 11:00 a.m. on February 11 and the case management hearing, which is scheduled to begin three hours after the state files its response. If the circuit court grants a hearing, then that hearing is scheduled to commence on Friday, February 13, at 9:00 a.m. All of this is scheduled to take place with the lead attorney not being able to work on the case because his father just died and he is with his family making decisions about burial and other arrangements. As noted above, this is untenable. Under no other imaginable circumstances in any type of case would a reasonable request for a continuance not be granted. It is also unnecessary and infringes on Mr. Kearse’s right to the effective assistance of his collateral counsel.

Therefore, Kearse asked for a 14-day extension of time or stay of execution. The same day, the State objected to the motion. On February 12, the Florida Supreme Court denied Kearse’s Motion—forcing Kearse’s team to continue without Kearse’s lead counsel under the most unimaginable circumstances.

The circumstances surrounding execution-related litigation in Kearse’s case illustrates the fundamental inhumanity of execution litigation in the State of Florida—how death row prisoners sit on death row for decades, just to be rushed to execution in ~30 days without any regard for due process or even the humanity of their defense teams.

