Michael King’s execution is scheduled for March 17, 2026—one week from today. Today, the Florida Supreme Court unanimously affirmed the circuit court’s denial of his postconviction claims.

After reciting the facts underlying King’s case and procedural history over 8 pages, the Court addressed King’s claims, which relate to Florida’s lethal injection protocol and mitigation. (Read more about King’s claims here.)

First, the Court concluded that King is not entitled to public records related to Florida’s lethal injection protocol. Specifically, “King sought various records, checklists, and logs relating to the procedures for the use and maintenance of the chemicals used in the lethal injection protocol. These included requests relating to drug expiration dates, storage temperatures, protocol in the event of power loss, information as to the training of individuals carrying out the execution, and information regarding how the State assesses and monitors the inmate’s consciousness during the execution.” The Court reasoned that “[i]t would require speculative inferences to conclude from [the requested records] that the State will fail to administer the capital punishment protocol in King’s case.”

On King’s Fourteenth Amendment claim related to the administration of Florida’s lethal injection protocol, the Court said that even if King had the document, he could not establish his claims, writing: “[A]lleged failures in documenting the movement of drugs into and out of inventory does not give rise to a cognizable equal protection or due process injury.” Further: “[E]ven an allegation that there was a difference in the quantity of the specific drugs administered would not constitute disparate treatment for Fourteenth Amendment purposes.” The Court also determined that King was not denied due process in litigating these claims. Therefore, the Court denied King’s Fourteenth Amendment claims.

As to King’s claim regarding newly discovered evidence of mitigation that would render his execution unconstitutional, the Court agreed the claim is “untimely, procedurally barred, and meritless.” As to the timeliness, the Court said, “to the extent these individuals could speak about King, nothing has stopped him or his counsel from mounting this evidence long before the signing of his death warrant.” As to the merits, the Court’s reasoning was the following:

In any case, the claim is meritless. On direct appeal, we recounted the facts supporting the trial court’s decision that this presented an especially aggravated case. King, 89 So. 3d at 231. We have no reason to revisit that conclusion. The circuit court correctly denied relief on this claim.

The full opinion can be downloaded from the Court’s docket here.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.