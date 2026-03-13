KING WARRANT: Petition filed at SCOTUS
Michael King’s execution is scheduled for March 17. On Wednesday, King filed a petition for writ of certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the Florida Supreme Court’s decision.
Michael King’s execution is scheduled for March 17. Last week, as TFDP covered, the Florida Supreme Court denied his claims. On Wednesday, King filed a petition for writ of certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the Florida Supreme Court’s decision.
The petition presents two questions:
As of this morning, the State’s response to the petition has not been filed.
TFDP Prior Coverage of King’s Warrant
My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.