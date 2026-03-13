Michael King’s execution is scheduled for March 17. Last week, as TFDP covered, the Florida Supreme Court denied his claims. On Wednesday, King filed a petition for writ of certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the Florida Supreme Court’s decision.

The petition presents two questions:

As of this morning, the State’s response to the petition has not been filed.

TFDP Prior Coverage of King’s Warrant

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.