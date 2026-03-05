Michael King’s execution is scheduled for March 17, 2026. His postconviction claims have been denied by the circuit court, and an appeal has been filed to the Florida Supreme Court.

On February 22, after the Governor signed his death warrant, King filed a successive motion for postconviction relief. The motion raised two claims:

In this claim, King argues that execution records suggest his execution will violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment:

[T]he Walls records . . . establish a troubling trend indicating an equal protection claim under the Fourteenth Amendment . . . . Two of the previously executed individuals, Gudinas and Wainwright, were convicted of sex offenses in addition to first-degree murder, as was King. The Walls records indicate improper dosages of the required medications were removed from storage, at or around the time of their executions. Considering King is facing execution under the same procedures, he has a right to be guaranteed he will be treated the same as any other inmate facing execution by lethal injection in Florida, not to be treated differently by being given an inappropriate amount of the required medication due to his other convictions. The state is seeking to extinguish the most fundamental right belonging to King, his right to life. In order to continue in their pursuit to end his life, the Fourteenth Amendment guarantees King a right to due process to ensure he is treated the same as any other individual in his situation, and to require FDOC to unquestionably follow every letter of their protocols. . . . . Other issues shown by the Walls FDOC records involve the amount of the drugs being received/used. The most concerning variations in the amount of drugs being logged for King involve the ones applicable to the dates of execution for Anthony Wainwright and Thomas Gudinas. Walls at 81-82. The amounts of the lethal injection drugs to be used are specifically set forth in the FDOC procedures. App. C. Any deviation from those procedures indicates King has legitimate concerns he will not be treated in the same manner as proscribed for all individuals facing execution in the State of Florida. Daniel Buffington, PharmD, MBA, President and CEO of the American Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, has attested it is important to confirm “the Corrections staff has an organized, accurate, and effective tracking model to ensure that the correct substances, as approved within the FDOC, have been properly acquired and that product dating and aging are being tracked for substances that are awaiting future executions.” App. D.

The State filed a response to King’s claims on February 24.

On Friday last week, the circuit court issued an Order denying King’s claims.

On King’s first claim, “[i]n an abundance of caution,” the court considered both the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments. Under the Eighth Amendment, the court relied on the Florida Supreme Court’s recent decisions in Heath (covered here) and Trotter (covered here) to conclude that King’s claims “are conclusory and speculative.” The court further determined “th[e] claim is legally insufficient” because King did not establish that the current lethal injection protocol “presents a substantial and imminent risk that is sure or very likely . . . to cause serious illness and needless suffering” or “identify any alternative method of execution.”

Under the Fourteenth Amendment, the court denied King’s due process claim that he was denied public records from FDOC, determining it was “facially insufficient and conclusively refuted by the record.”

On King’s equal protection claim, the court determined King’s allegations are “once again, highly speculative, conclusory, and legally insufficient.” The court determined King “fail[ed] to assert that his anticipated execution ‘will result in disparate treatment from other death row inmates.’”

The full Order can be downloaded here.

Florida Supreme Court

King appealed the circuit court’s Order to the Florida Supreme Court, raising two claims:

The State filed its Answer Brief on Tuesday. Yesterday, King filed his Reply Brief. As of yesterday, the appeal is fully briefed.

The filings are available on the Court’s docket here.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.