Richard Knight’s execution is set for Thursday, May 21.

On Friday, the Florida Supreme Court issued a decision affirming the circuit court’s denial of his postconviction claims and denying his request for a stay of execution.

First, the Court affirmed the circuit court’s denial of Knight’s claim related to an unidentified fingerprint “of value found on one of the knife blades used in the murders,” which Knight sought to test. The Court reasoned:

The circuit court did not err in denying Knight’s newly discovered evidence claim nor in denying his motion to compel. The unidentified print was known to Knight at the time of his trial in 2006, was run through AFIS before trial, was addressed at trial, and was the subject of both direct and cross-examination. Thus, the jury was aware of the print when determining whether to convict Knight of the murders and whether to recommend that he be sentenced to death. The jury convicted Knight and recommended the death penalty, having been presented with substantial forensic evidence as well as evidence of (1) the circumstances leading up to the murders, (2) Knight’s proximity to the crime scene after the murders, and (3) Knight’s own confession.

Therefore, the Court determined Knight did not “establish[] that he would probably be acquitted on retrial.” The Court also rejected Knight’s argument that any new evidence “would lead to the striking of the HAC aggravating factor as to each murder” and, therefore, “he would receive lesser sentences.”

Second, Knight argued that Florida’s “use of a cut-down procedure to achieve the placement of a venous central line” without local anesthesia violates the Eighth Amendment. After reviewing Florida’s lethal injection protocol, the Court noted that the use of a cut-down procedure is only sometimes used, and “Knight does not allege that he will be subject” to it. The Court determined “Knight’s claim is untimely” because he should have raised this in the one year following the current protocol being adopted on February 18, 2025. (Of course, Knight waited until he had an actual warrant to file.) Further, the Court determined the claim is procedurally barred and without merit.

Third, Knight argued that “Florida’s warrant process, both facially and as applied to him, is constitutionally deficient.” The Court agreed with the circuit court that Knight “received both notice and an opportunity to be heard.”

The Court’s decision can be found on the docket here.

TFDP’s Prior Coverage of Knight’s Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.