Richard Knight’s execution is set for May 21. Here’s the update on pending litigation as of May 5.

2025 Habeas Petition

When Gov. DeSantis signed his death warrant, Knight had a habeas petition pending at the Florida Supreme Court. (You can view the docket here.) The petition was filed in June 2025 and had been fully briefed since July 31, 2025.

Then on April 24, 2026, after the Governor signed his death warrant, Knight filed an emergency motion to stay his execution. The same day, the State objected.

On April 27, the Court issued an Order denying the petition and, separately, an Order denying the emergency motion to stay as moot because the petition was denied.

Revised Scheduling Order

On April 22, after the Governor issued Knight’s death warrant, the Florida Supreme Court issued a scheduling order—covered here. The next day, Knight’s counsel filed an emergency motion to modify the scheduling order requesting that the deadlines be extended by 72 hours.

The motion explains that Knight’s counsel had an oral argument in Texas scheduled April 28 and his motion to reschedule that oral argument was denied:

Mr. Knight’s lead attorney, Mr. Scher, is counsel in cases aside from those he is responsible for at CCRC-South. One of those cases is a Texas capital case which is presently pending in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. See Davis v. Guerrero, No. 24-70008. Mr. Davis’s case is on appeal from the denial of federal habeas corpus relief and an oral argument in the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans, Louisiana, was scheduled back in December 2025, to take place on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 4:30 PM. Within hours of receiving news of the signing of Mr. Knight’s death warrant, Mr. Scher filed an emergency motion in the Fifth Circuit to continue Mr. Davis’s oral argument due to the urgency of the just-signed the Florida warrant. On April 23, 2026, the Fifth Circuit denied the request for continuance because, in the Court’s view, counsel’s “engagement” in other courts was not sufficient good cause to warrant resetting the oral argument (Attachment A).

The motion states that the situation put Knight’s counsel in a “dire conundrum as he now as two death-sentenced clients with imminent deadlines (Mr. Knight with an execution date).”

The next day, Knight’s counsel filed a supplement to the motion, stating that since the original motion, “there have been subsequent developments that Mr. Knight wanted to bring to this Court’s attention; those circumstances required that require an additional further extension of the Scheduling Order beyond the 72 hours that Mr. Knight requested.” Knight changed his request to ask that the scheduling order “be modified by one week, even if that necessitates a temporary stay of execution to allow these proceedings to be litigated with the dignity and due process to which they are entitled.” Specifically, the circuit court set its initial case management conference on April 27—almost a week after the death warrant was issued.

That same day, the Court issued a modified scheduling order outlining the following schedule:

May 7 at 3:00 p.m.: circuit court proceedings completed (extended by 28 hours)

May 7 at 5:00 p.m.: notice of appeal and petitions due to Florida Supreme Court (extended by 28 hours)

May 9 at 5:00 p.m.: initial brief due (extended by 27 hours)

May 11 at 5:00 p.m.: answer brief due (extended by 27 hours)

May 12 at 2:00 p.m.: reply brief due (extended by 27 hours)

This evening, Knight filed a new emergency motion to modify the scheduling order asking for another day to file any writ due to counsel’s spouse’s medical circumstances, including a surgery the day after the death warrant was issued.

That motion remains pending. The filings are available on the docket here.

Postconviction Claims

On Saturday, Knight filed a successive motion for postconviction relief raising three claims:

The State filed its response yesterday afternoon. Under the current scheduling order, the circuit court proceedings must be completed by Thursday.

TFDP’s Prior Coverage of Knight’s Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.