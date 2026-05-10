Richard Knight’s execution is set for May 21.

On May 5, the circuit court denied Knight’s postconviction claims filed after the Governor signed his death warrant. Knight has appealed to the Florida Supreme Court.

On Knight’s first claim that his death sentence is unreliable and, therefore, unconstitutional, the circuit court determined that the record “conclusively show[s] the Defendant is not entitled to relief.” The Court found the “claim is untimely and procedurally barred” because Knight “has known about the facts on which this claim is predicated for 20 years.” Regardless, the Court further determined the claim is without merit because even if the fingerprint Knight seeks to test “was now identified to some individual it would not probably produce an acquittal on retrial.”

On Knight’s second claim regarding the “unreasonable truncation an surprise nature of Florida’s death warrant process,” the circuit court determined that the record “conclusively show[s] the Defendant is not entitled to relief.” The Court found Knight “has been giving due process, notice and an opportunity to be heard.”

On Knight’s third claim, Knight claimed that Florida’s lethal injection protocol allows “unqualified execution team members to perform venous cut-down surgery without the use of local anesthesia,” in violation of the Eighth Amendment. Again, the court determined that the record “conclusively show[s] the Defendant is not entitled to relief.” The court found that the claim was time-barred because the applicable lethal injection protocol is dated February 18, 2025, and, therefore, Knight “did not raise this claim within 1 year after [he] learned of the facts on which this claim is predicated.” Further, the court found that “a venous cut-down protocol ha been part of” Florida’s lethal injection protocol “for many years prior to 2025.” Regardless, the court found that the protocol does “not present a substantial and imminent risk that is sure or very likely to cause serious illness or needless suffering.”

On all claims, the Court adopted the State’s reasoning.

Knight appealed the denial to the Florida Supreme Court. Yesterday, Knight, through his attorneys, filed his Initial Brief. The Brief raises the following claims:

This case is under the modified scheduling order issued April 24 (outlined here). On May 6, the Court denied Knight’s counsel’s second emergency motion to modify the scheduling order. The State’s Answer Brief is due tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.

TFDP’s Prior Coverage of Knight’s Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.