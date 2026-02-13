Earlier this month, a Lake County jury found Austin Hill guilty of first-degree murder for killing Wseni Laguerre in 2023.

As part of its deliberations, the jury asked a few questions, including to see the gun.

Once Hill was convicted, the case proceeded to a penalty phase. The State sought the death penalty.

Yesterday, the jury rendered a life verdict, determining that Hill would be sentenced to life without parole rather than death. Before reaching its sentencing determination, the jury found unanimously that the State proved both aggravating factors beyond a reasonable doubt:

Following the jury’s verdict, the trial court was required to sentence Hill in accordance with the jury’s verdict and did so.

WESH 2 reported:

"We hope the finality of this case and life sentence of the defendant will bring closure to the family for the loss of their beloved Wseni in this tragic homicide," said Chief Assistant State Attorney Walter Forgie. "While we had sought the death penalty in this case, we respect the decision of the jury, and I applaud the work of our prosecutors on this case."

