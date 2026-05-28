Lake County prosecutors announced Wednesday an indictment and that they are seeking the death penalty against Schubert Navarroza Macarat under Florida’s capital sex crime statute.

Macarat was arrested in March and charged by Information on April 7 with two counts of capital sexual battery (among other charges). He has pled not guilty.

A grand jury indictment was filed Tuesday that includes twelve counts of capital sexual battery (among other charges).

As TFDP previously covered, Lake County was the first jurisdiction to seek the death penalty in a non-homicide case under this statute after it passed, seeking the death penalty against Joseph Giampa. As TFDP further covered, Giampa later accepted a plea that ended in him being sentenced to life in prison.

As to yesterday’s announcement, the State Attorney commented in part: “We are seeking to prematurely end this defendant’s life because the crimes he committed are so heinous that no other punishment is fitting.” (The docket does not yet reflect the Notice of Intent to Seek the Death Penalty.) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office also posted the announcement on their Facebook page:

Photo from Lake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

News Articles