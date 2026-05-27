Andrew Lukehart’s execution is set for June 2. This afternoon around 4:00 p.m., the Florida Supreme Court issued its decision on his pending claims—four business days before his scheduled execution. (TFDP’s prior post on Lukehart’s appeal and claims below can be found here.)

The Court characterized Lukehart’s four claims on appeal as follows:

(1) the circuit court erred in denying his as-applied Eighth Amendment method-of-execution challenge; (2) the circuit court erred in denying his facial Eighth Amendment method-of-execution challenge; (3) the circuit court erred in denying his warrant timeline challenge; and (4) the circuit court abused its discretion in denying his demands for additional public records.

First, on Lukehart’s as-applied lethal injection claim, the Court found that the claim is untimely because “the facts on which Lukehart predicates this claim were discoverable more than a year ago.” Specifically, “Lukehart admits that his medical records show deteriorating kidney values starting in 2023.” Further, the Court determined the claim is without merit, writing:

Lukehart claims that due to his kidney disease, Florida’s lethal injection protocol’s use of etomidate “may” create the “potential” for exaggerated negative consequences in his heart and lungs. These conclusory speculations do not present an imminent risk that Florida’s lethal injection protocol is sure or very likely to cause Lukehart needless suffering.

This rationale seems circular, as any prisoner’s claim that a lethal injection would cause harm is speculative; after the harm is caused is too late. Anyway, the Court continued:

This is especially true given the DOC “is entitled to the presumption that it will comply with the lethal injection protocol,” which includes “safeguards to ensure the condemned is unconscious throughout the execution.” Cole, 392 So. 3d at 1065 (first citing Muhammad v. State, 132 So. 3d 176, 203 (Fla. 2013); and then citing Long v. State, 271 So. 3d 938, 945 (Fla. 2019)). It is also worth repeating that “the Eighth Amendment ‘does not demand the avoidance of all risk of pain in carrying out executions.’ ” Tanzi, 407 So. 3d at 392-93 (quoting Bucklew v. Precythe, 587 U.S. 119, 134 (2019)). And Lukehart has not sufficiently pled how his kidney disease would cause him to feel pain over “the well-established fact that the administration of etomidate will render him unconscious likely within one minute,” Rogers, 409 So. 3d at 1268 (citing Asay, 224 So. 3d at 701), after which “a consciousness check is required and ‘the execution cannot proceed until [he] is rendered unconscious,’ ” King v. State, No. SC2026-0336, 2026 WL 672101, at *5 n.9 (Fla. Mar. 10) (quoting Valle v. Singer, 655 F.3d 1223, 1233 (11th Cir. 2011)), cert. denied, No. 25-7018, 2026 WL 730666 (U.S. Mar. 16, 2026). Moreover, Florida’s lethal injection protocol does “take into consideration the individual physical attributes of each inmate and provide for individualized procedures in light of any health concerns.” Tanzi, 407 So. 3d at 393 (quoting Grossman v. State, 5 So. 3d 668 (Fla. 2009)).

Further, the Court held Lukehart did not establish a viable alternative method for his execution.

Second, on Lukehart’s facial lethal injection claim, the Court again found the claim untimely, writing: “Lukehart has not justified his delay in bringing this claim given that, as we have said, Florida’s lethal injection protocol ‘has remained essentially unchanged since 2017.’” The Court further determined the claim is without merit because the Court has previously upheld the protocol and has “repeatedly rejected invitations to hold otherwise and do so again here.”

Third, on Lukehart’s warrant-period claim, the Court found the claim to be without merit, writing:

Lukehart has not identified any matter in his warrant litigation about which he was denied notice or an opportunity to be heard before it was decided. Lukehart argues that his expedited warrant litigation schedule nevertheless deprives him of a meaningful opportunity to challenge his execution. We have repeatedly rejected similar claims and have held that “an expedited warrant litigation schedule does not deprive a defendant of his right to due process.” . . . . Lukehart has challenged his death sentence numerous times over nearly twenty-five years. See supra pp. 5-8 (outlining Lukehart’s postconviction litigation). His current thirty-two-day warrant litigation schedule does not deprive him of due process.

Finally, on Lukehart’s public records claim, the Court found no error in the circuit court’s denial of his demands for public records.

The full decision can be found on the Court’s docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Lukehart’s Warrant

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.