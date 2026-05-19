Andrew Lukehart’s execution is scheduled for June 2, 2026. The circuit court has denied his postconviction claims, and Lukehart has appealed to the Florida Supreme Court.

After the Governor signed his death warrant, Lukehart filed postconviction claims in the circuit court. First, Lukehart challenged Florida’s lethal injection procedures as cruel and unusual punishment as applied to him. Specifically, he argued “that drug concentrations ‘may rise higher in the bloodstream’ due to his kidney disease, creating the ‘potential’ for a scenario in which it ‘may’ take a ‘longer time for etomidate to repeatedly pass through the lungs, burning them with each pass.’”

Second, Lukehart “raise[d] a facial Eighth Amendment challenge to Florida’s lethal injection protocol, alleging etomidate ‘virtually guarantees’ death by cruel and terrifying suffocation.”

Third, Lukehart argued that his 32-day warrant period “deprive[d] him of a full and fair capital postconviction proceeding in violation of substantive and procedural due process.”

On Tuesday, the circuit court denied Lukehart’s claims.

First, the court denied Lukehart’s Eighth Amendment claim “as untimely,” writing: “The Florida Supreme Court has squarely rejected arguments that method-of-execution challenges only become ripe when a death warrant is signed.” Further:

In this case, Defendant has not established that he is “sure or very likely” to experience serious illness or needless suffering. Defendant alleges that drug concentrations “may rise higher in the bloodstream” due to his kidney disease, creating the “potential” for a scenario in which it “may” take a “longer time for etomidate to repeatedly pass through the lungs, burning them with each pass.” (Mot. at 8). This is contingent, speculative, and conclusory; it does not warrant relief.

(Footnote omitted.)

On Lukehart’s second claim, the court denied the claim for the same reasons except:

The only allegation requiring additional analysis is a single sentence purporting “that three recent executions have been flagged as involving potentially expired etomidate, which loses potency over time.” (Mot. at 14.) This sentence stands alone and contains no follow-up suggestion that expired drugs might be used to execute Defendant.

The court employed the presumption that “DOC . . . compl[ies] with its lethal injection protocols.” and said that “[t]he possibility that expired etomidate may have been used in prior executions is insufficient to overcome this presumption.”

Third, the court denied Lukehart’s claim, writing: “This claim has been raised, and summarily denied, many times before.”

Lukehart appealed the circuit court’s Order to the Florida Supreme Court, raising three issues:

As of this afternoon, the appeal is fully briefed. The filings for the appeal are accessible on the Court’s docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Lukehart’s Warrant