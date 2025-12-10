Tonight, State of Florida executed Mark Geralds for killing Tressa Lynn Pettibone in 1989. It was the 18th execution in the State this year—another all-time record for the State.

As TFDP previously covered, Geralds waived all postconviction claims and appeals after Gov. DeSantis signed a death warrant scheduling his execution.

Although Geralds waived his final claims, a recent post by Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP) questioned the veracity of his conviction:

Mr. Geralds’ case follows the same pattern of systemic breakdown seen in these recent “volunteers,” but with even deeper unresolved questions. Forensic evidence collected from the victim’s home did not match Mr. Geralds, including blood, fingerprints, and hair, even though there were signs of struggle in multiple rooms, handling of household objects, and the movement of the victim’s vehicle. Most significantly, the bloody handkerchief found inside the home matched neither the victim’s nor Mr. Geralds’ blood type. No DNA analysis has ever been performed. Key investigative materials — FDLE analyst notes, forensic reports, and interview notes pointing to other viable suspects — were never disclosed to the defense and surfaced only years later in a long-hidden State Attorney file. And at trial, the jury heard none of this because defense counsel presented no defense case at all. They: called no witnesses,

offered no experts,

mounted no forensic rebuttal,

did not challenge the State’s presumptive blood tests,

failed to present Mark’s mental-health history,

did not contradict the State’s thory of how he came to possess the jewelry,

offered no alternative-suspect evidence,

did not investigate or litigate DNA testing, and

allowed biased jurors and improper prosecutorial arguments to stand unchallenged.

Information About the Execution

The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) held its standard media briefings—before and after the execution.

According to DOC, Geralds woke up at 5:45 this morning and declined a last meal. He had no visitors and no spiritual advisor.

Information from the 3:30 media briefing provided by John Koch.

According to a news report, Geralds made the following final statement:

Asked if he had any last words, Geralds addressed someone by name, but the name was inaudible. He said, “I’m sorry that I missed you.” He then added, “I loved you every day.”

DOC reported the time of death as 6:15 p.m.

FADP Statement

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP) issued a statement directly after the execution, which stated in part:

[W]hen the guards came for him, Mark lost the will to fight. After decades of challenging the validity of his conviction and sentence, uncovering evidence that the State had hidden and withheld from his jury, and without further DNA analysis, Mark waived his remaining appeals and asked to die.

2025 Executions

Below is a map of where the crimes occurred that led to the 2025 executions. The relevant county is also where the execution-related litigation is venued in each case.

NOTE: Jennings is listed in gray for Bay County because his case originated in Brevard County, but he was ultimately tried and sentenced in Bay County.

