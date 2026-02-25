Last night, the State of Florida executed Melvin Trotter for killing Virgie Langford in 1986. It was the State’s second execution this year. So far, two more are scheduled.

Denial of Final Claims

As of yesterday morning, Trotter had a petition for writ of certiorari pending at the U.S. Supreme Court. Yesterday afternoon, the Court denied Trotter’s petition and application for stay.

While there were no dissents, Justice Sotomayor wrote a statement on the denial expressing “concern about Florida’s implementation of its execution protocol and the secrecy surrounding it”:

The record reflects at least the possibility that recent Florida executions have involved—in addition to expired drugs—incorrect drug doses, the use of nonprotocol drugs, and recordkeeping lapses that could mask yet additional failings. . . . Individuals seeking to challenge the method of their execution should not have to guess at whether the State is, or is not, following its execution protocol.

Information About the Execution

The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) held its standard briefing:

At the 3:30 briefing, DOC reported that Trotter woke up yesterday at 3:20 a.m. His last meal was fish, rice, cornbread, omelet, cake, and soda. He had one visitor and did not meet with a spiritual advisor. Information provided by John Koch.

According to news reports, Trotter did not have a final statement. According to PBS:

The curtain to the execution chamber went up at the scheduled 6 p.m. execution time. Trotter declined to give a last statement and the drugs began flowing about two minutes later. Trotter began to breath heavily and twitch about a minute afterward. Then his movements slowed about two minutes later. The prison warden checked Trotter’s face and shouted his name, but there was no reaction. A medic was then called in at 6:14 p.m. to check the inmate’s vital signs and Trotter was declared dead a minute later.

DOC reported that Heath’s time of death was 6:15 p.m.

News Articles

FADP Statement

After the execution, Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP) issued a statement, stating in part:

Melvin was a person with intellectual disability, but like so many others executed under this administration, the State and courts ignored and minimized the significance of his condition. Mental health evaluators, concerned with his competency to stand trial, concluded that he was a slow learner, had impaired common sense, and was unable to plan ahead or consider the consequences of his behavior. The evaluations also noted that Melvin’s sense of reality was distorted and his inhibition reduced due to his cocaine use, which he used to dull himself from the pain of his violent conception and his unstable childhood.

2026 Executions

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.