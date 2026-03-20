Miami-Dade County: Anthawn Ragan sentenced to LWOP
Earlier this month, a Miami-Dade judge determined that Ragan be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole (LWOP).
Anthawn Ragan pled guilty to first-degree murder for killing a 10-year-old at a nail salon in Miami.1 He waived his right to a penalty phase jury, so the aggravation and mitigation was presented to the trial judge. Earlier this month, a Miami-Dade judge determined that Ragan be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole (LWOP).