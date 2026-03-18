Last night, the State of Florida executed Michael King. It was the fourth execution in the State this year.

Denial of Final Claims

As TFDP previously covered, King filed a petition for writ of certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court. On Monday, the Court denied King’s petition. (This was earlier than usual, as the final denials are usually on the day of the execution.) There were no dissents.

Information About the Execution

The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) held its standard briefing schedule:

King’s final meal was pizza, ice cream and soda.

DOC reports that the time of death was 6:13 p.m. According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, King gave a final statement that was given to the Associated Press by Gov. DeSantis’s office:

“Since finding Jesus in prison, I have tried to live as His disciple obeying the two great commandments: To love God with all my heart, my mind and all my being, and to love my neighbor – to include everyone – my family, Denise Lee’s family, everyone in the gallery," King said in his final statement relayed to the Associated Press by the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Based on information from John Koch, the victim’s family—husband, son, and father—spoke at the press conference after the execution.

Victim’s husband, Nathan Lee, speaks after the execution

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Ms. Lee’s husband commented that “the chapter is closed”:

"I'm just super blessed that I got to know Denise, let alone marry her and have two amazing kids with her," he continued. "I'm glad this day is done and now we can focus on what we've been focusing on for the last 18 years, and that's moving forward and trying to bring positive change to 911 and other things."

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Ms. Lee’s father, Richard Goff, “described his daughter as a phenomenal and wonderful person who did everything possible to save her own life and to leave a trail of evidence on the night King took her.

And Ms. Lee’s son, who was too young at the time of her death to remember, also spoke.

News Articles

FADP Statement

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty issued a statement that said in part:

In the years since [the murder underlying the execution], Denise’s family has worked tirelessly to improve 911 training and accountability so that those failures are never repeated. That work, and her legacy, is where real justice lives. Instead, the State of Florida chose more violence as its version of “justice.”

TFDP Prior Coverage of King’s Warrant

2026 Executions

Below is a map of where the crimes occurred that led to the 2026 executions. The relevant county is also where the execution-related litigation is venued in each case.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.