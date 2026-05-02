Yesterday, Gov. DeSantis signed a death warrant scheduling Andrew Lukehart’s execution for June 2, 2026. It is the ninth so far this year. (You can view the full list here.)

Scheduling Order

Shortly after the warrant, the Florida Supreme Court issued its standard scheduling order for execution-related litigation, outlining the following schedule:

May 14 at 11:00 a.m.: circuit court proceedings completed

May 14 at 1:00 p.m.: notice of appeal and petitions due to Florida Supreme Court

May 17 at 2:00 p.m.: initial brief due

May 18 at 5:00 p.m.: answer brief due

May 19 at 2:00 p.m.: reply brief due

Background of Lukehart’s Case

Lukehart was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in Duval County for killing five-month-old Gabrielle Hanshaw. The facts are as follows:

. . . Lukehart . . . lived in Jacksonville with Gabrielle’s mother, Misty Rhue, along with Rhue’s other daughter, Ashley, and Rhue’s father and uncle. On February 25, 1996, Lukehart and Rhue spent Sunday afternoon running errands in Rhue’s car with the two children. When the four returned to their house on Epson Lane, Rhue took two-year-old Ashley, who had been ill, to her bedroom for a nap, and Lukehart cared for Gabrielle, the baby, in another room. At one point, Lukehart entered the bedroom and took a clean diaper for the baby. At approximately 5 p.m., Rhue heard her car starting in the driveway, looked out the window, and saw Lukehart driving away in her white Oldsmobile. Rhue searched the house for the baby and did not find her. Thirty minutes later, Lukehart called from a convenience store and told Rhue to call the 911 emergency number because someone in a blue Chevrolet Blazer had kidnapped the baby from the house. After Rhue called 911, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Detectives Tim Reddish and Phil Kearney went to the Epson Lane house. Shortly thereafter, Lukehart appeared without shirt or shoes in the front yard of the residence of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in rural Clay County. At about that same time, the car that Lukehart had been driving was discovered about a block away from the trooper’s house. The car was off the road and had been abandoned with its engine running. Law enforcement officers from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office interviewed Lukehart and searched in Clay County for the baby during the ensuing eighteen hours. At about noon on Monday, February 26, Lukehart told a lieutenant with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office that he had dropped the baby on her head and then shook the baby and that the baby had died at Misty Rhue’s residence. Lukehart said that when the baby died, he panicked, left Rhue’s residence, and threw the baby in a pond near Normandy Boulevard in Jacksonville. Law enforcement officers searched that area and found the baby’s body in a pond.

Lukehart was tried in February 1997.

Lukehart chose to testify in his defense at trial. . . . In his testimony, Lukehart said that, while he was changing the baby’s diaper on the floor at Rhue’s residence, the baby repeatedly pushed up on her elbows. He forcefully and repeatedly pushed her head and neck onto the floor “until the last time I did it she just stopped moving, she was just completely still.” Lukehart testified to being six-feet one-inch tall and weighing 225 pounds. He stated that he used “quite a bit” of force to push the baby down. He testified that he tried mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, and when the baby did not revive, he panicked and grabbed the baby and drove to a rural area. He said that when he stopped and was in the process of getting out of the car, he accidentally hit the baby’s head on the car door. Lukehart testified that he threw the baby into the pond where her body was found. He admitted that he had not told law enforcement officers the truth in his earlier accounts of the incident and that, although he did not intend to kill the baby, he was responsible for her death. He said that he eventually told Lieutenant Jimm Redmond of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office that he was responsible for the baby’s death and that he had revealed the location of the baby’s body because “I felt bad, I felt guilty.”

At the penalty phase, the jury heard evidence of Lukehart’s difficult childhood, substance abuse, and mental health issues:

Dr. Krop reevaluated Lukehart in 1997 after Gabrielle's murder and affirmed that he remained a “seriously disturbed individual.” He diagnosed Lukehart with (1) intermittent explosive disorder (characterized by “discrete episodes of failure to resist aggressive impulses that result in serious assaultive acts or destruction of property” where the degree of aggression is “grossly out of proportion” to the precipitating stressor); (2) substance abuse, especially alcohol; (3) post-traumatic stress disorder from childhood sexual abuse; and (4) personality disorder with antisocial, immature, and borderline features. Dr. Krop also testified that Lukehart had an IQ of 79, which was in the borderline range of intellectual disability. In Dr. Krop's opinion, Lukehart exploded on the day of Gabrielle's death not from her soiled diaper, but because he could not cope with trying and failing to care for the child—and whatever he did to stop the child crying just seemed to escalate the situation. Lukehart also presented testimony by several family members who described the abuse and tragedy that Lukehart endured as a child and young adult. Their evidence showed that Lukehart’s father was an alcoholic who physically and emotionally abused Lukehart and his sister until Lukehart was at least four or five years old. When Lukehart was about ten years old, an uncle who was Lukehart’s supporter *41 and confidant died. At around the same time, another uncle began sexually abusing Lukehart. When he was 17 or 18 years old, his sister Jennifer died in a car accident, which distressed Lukehart and made him almost suicidal. Lukehart began showing signs of mental and emotional problems when he was still a child. His parents were not aware of the sexual abuse and did not understand the extent of Lukehart’s psychological problems. They sent him to counseling, but only sporadically and never for very long. In ninth grade, one teacher reported that she was afraid that Lukehart would harm himself. Counseling records from when Lukehart was 16 years old showed that he was “clearly a disturbed individual” and that family dynamics contributed significantly to his emotional issues. Lukehart was introduced to drugs and alcohol at an early age. His father first gave him alcohol when he was 4 years old, and he was drinking heavily by the time he was 13. Lukehart began using marijuana when he was only 8.

The jury recommended death by a vote of 9-3.

In its sentencing order, the trial court found that the following three statutory aggravators had been established: (1) that the murder was committed during commission of the felony of aggravated child abuse; (2) that the victim was under twelve years of age; and (3) that appellant had a prior violent felony conviction and was on felony probation (two factors merged). The trial court also found and gave some weight to the statutory mitigators of Lukehart’s age (twenty-two) and his substantially impaired capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct or to conform his conduct to the requirements of the law. The court found and gave some weight to the following nonstatutory mitigators: Lukehart’s alcoholic and abusive father; Lukehart’s drug and alcohol abuse; Lukehart’s being sexually abused and suicidal as a child; and Lukehart’s being employed. Finding that aggravators outweighed mitigators, the court sentenced Lukehart to death for the first-degree murder conviction and to fifteen years’ imprisonment for the aggravated child abuse conviction.

On direct appeal, Lukehart raised twelve claims. In 2000, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed Lukehart’s conviction and death sentence. His death sentence became final in 2001.

Postconviction and State Habeas

In June 2002, Lukehart filed an initial postconviction motion raising 17 claims. In 2009, after an evidentiary hearing on Lukehart’s claims of ineffective assistance of counsel, the court denied Lukehart’s claims. Lukehart appealed and also filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus.

On June 23, 2011, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the denial of Lukehart’s postconviction motion and also denied his habeas petition.

In December 2011, Lukehart filed a successive motion for postconviction relief “raising three claims relating to his taking medication during trial”:

(1) counsel was ineffective for failing to (a) learn the effects of the medication Lukehart was taking, (b) inform the court and the jury that Lukehart was on medication and explain its effects, (c) move the court for the medications to cease, and (d) request a continuance; (2) Lukehart was incompetent at trial due to medication; and (3) Lukehart was involuntarily required to take medication.

After the circuit court summarily denied his claims, Lukehart appealed to the Florida Supreme Court. In 2012, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the denial.

Federal Habeas

Lukehart filed a federal habeas petition, which the federal district court denied but granted a certificate of appealability on one issue. On appeal, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit granted Lukehart’s “motion to expand the certificate to include his claim that his trial counsel was ineffective at the penalty phase for failing to mitigate the State's evidence related to his prior conviction for felony child abuse.”

In September 2022, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed the district court’s denial of Lukehart’s federal habeas petition.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.