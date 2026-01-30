Yesterday, Gov. DeSantis signed the third death warrant of the year—scheduling Billy Kearse’s execution for March 3, 2026.

Shortly after the warrant, the Florida Supreme Court issued a Scheduling Order for warrant-related litigation, which outlines the following schedule:

Thursday, February 12 at 11:00 a.m.: conclusion of circuit court proceedings

Thursday, February 12 at 1:00 p.m.: notice of appeal and any writ petition

Saturday, February 14 at 2:00 p.m.: initial brief due

Monday, February 16 at 5:00 p.m.: answer brief due

Tuesday, February 17 at 2:00 p.m.: reply brief due

Background of Kearse’s Case

Kearse was charged with robbery with a firearm and first-degree murder in the death of Fort Pierce police officer Danny Parrish on January 18, 1991. After Parrish observed Kearse driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street, he called in the vehicle license number and stopped the vehicle. Kearse was unable to produce a driver’s license, and instead gave Parrish several alias names that did not match any driver’s license history. Parrish then ordered Kearse to exit the car and put his hands on top of the car. While Parrish was attempting to handcuff Kearse, a scuffle ensued, Kearse grabbed Parrish’s weapon and fired fourteen shots. Thirteen of the shots struck Parrish, nine in his body and four in his bullet-proof vest. A taxi driver in the vicinity heard the shots, saw a dark blue vehicle occupied by a black male and female drive away from the scene, and called for assistance on the police officer’s radio. Emergency personnel transported Parrish to the hospital where he died from the gunshot injuries. The police issued a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) for a black male driving a dark blue 1979 Monte Carlo. By checking the license plate that Officer Parrish had called in, the police determined that the car was registered to an address in Fort Pierce. Kearse was arrested at that address. After being informed of his rights and waiving them, Kearse confessed that he shot Parrish during a struggle that ensued after the traffic stop.

The jury recommended death by a vote of 11-1. The trial court followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Kearse to death. On direct appeal in 1995, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed Kearse’s convictions but reversed his death sentence and remanded for resentencing.

At resentencing, the jury unanimously recommended death.

The trial court found in aggravation that the crime was committed in the course of a robbery, which it afforded “diminished” weight, and found three other aggravating factors that it merged into one-that the murder was committed to avoid arrest and to hinder law enforcement, and that the victim was a law enforcement officer engaged in official duties. The court found one statutory mitigating factor-the age of the defendant-and listed almost forty nonstatutory mitigators to which the court assigned some weight.

On direct appeal in 2000, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed Kearse’s death sentence. His sentence became final in 2001.

In his postconviction motion, Kearse raised the following claims:

(1) that public records were withheld; (2) that defense counsel failed vigorously to advance Kearse's position, to cross-examine witnesses at trial and at the motion to suppress hearing, to consult with crime scene, firearm, and medical experts, to request co-counsel at the second penalty phase, to prepare witnesses to testify at the resentencing, to object to the admission of evidence, to argue the age mitigating factor, to present evidence regarding the victim's prior misconduct, to obtain Kearse's consent to concede aggravating factors, and cumulative error; (3) that the trial court erred in denying a cause challenge, in denying trial counsel's motion for co-counsel, and in rejecting two statutory mental health mitigating factors; (4) that the State knowingly withheld evidence in violation of Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83, 83 S.Ct. 1194, 10 L.Ed.2d 215 (1963); (5) that newly discovered evidence demonstrates the State's expert was biased for the prosecution; (6) that Kearse's rights under Ake v. Oklahoma, 470 U.S. 68, 105 S.Ct. 1087, 84 L.Ed.2d 53 (1985), were denied through the ineffective assistance of counsel and inadequate assistance of mental health experts; (7) that Kearse's death sentence is fundamentally unfair; (8) that Kearse was denied the right to a fair trial because of pretrial publicity, the lack of adequate venue, and events in the courtroom at trial; (9) that Florida's death penalty scheme violates Ring v. Arizona, 536 U.S. 584, 122 S.Ct. 2428, 153 L.Ed.2d 556 (2002); (10) that his death sentence is unconstitutionally based on an automatic aggravator; and (11) that Kearse is insane to be executed.

After an evidentiary hearing, the trial court denied all claims. On appeal, Kearse argued:

(A) that trial counsel provided constitutionally ineffective assistance, (B) that the circuit court erred in denying Kearse's claim of newly discovered evidence warranting a new penalty phase, (C) that the trial court erred in denying Kearse's public records requests, and (D) that the trial court erred in summarily denying several of his postconviction claims.

Kearse also filed a writ petition claiming “(A) that appellate counsel was ineffective for failing to raise two meritorious claims, and (B) that both his death sentence and lethal injection are unconstitutional.”

In 2007, the Florida Supreme Court denied relief on all claims.

