This afternoon, Gov. DeSantis signed a death warrant scheduling Bryan Jennings’ execution for November 13, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. Jennings is a military veteran.

This is the 16th execution set in the State this year. Again, the State has three people on death watch awaiting execution.

Shortly after DeSantis issued the warrant, the Florida Supreme Court issued a Scheduling Order outlining the following schedule for warrant-related litigation:

October 29 at 11:00 a.m.: circuit court proceedings completed

October 29 at 1:00 p.m.: notice of appeal due

October 31 at 11:00 a.m.: initial brief due

November 2 at 1:00 a.m.: answer brief due

November 3 at 11:00 a.m.: reply brief due

Background of Jennings’ Case

The trial court explained the facts as follows:

In the early morning hours of May 11, 1979, [six-year-old] Rebecca Kunash was asleep in her bed. A nightlight had been left on in her room and her parents were asleep in another part of the house. [Jennings] went to her window and saw Rebecca asleep. He forcibly removed the screen, opened the window, and climbed into her bedroom. He put his hand over her mouth, took her to his car and proceeded to an area near the Girard Street Canal on Merritt Island. He raped Rebecca, severely bruising and lacerating her vaginal area, using such force that he bruised his penis. In the course of events, he lifted Rebecca by her legs, brought her back over his head, and swung her like a sledge hammer onto the ground fracturing her skull and causing extensive damage to her brain. While she was still alive, [Jennings] took her into the canal and held her head under the water until she drowned.

At the time of the crimes, Jennings was 20 years old. Today, Jennings is 66 years old.

First Two Trials

After two trials in Brevard County, Bryan Jennings was convicted of first-degree murder (and other crimes) and sentenced to death for crimes that occurred in 1979. At the second trial, the jury recommended death by a vote of 9-3. At sentencing, the trial court did not find any mitigation.

However, on certiorari, the U.S. Supreme Court vacated and remanded for further consideration. On remand, the Florida Supreme Court vacated Jennings’ case for a new trial.

Third Trial & Direct Appeal

After a third trial in Bay County in March 1986, Jennings was again sentenced to death. The jury recommended death by a vote of 11-1. The trial court again sentenced Jennings to death.

On direct appeal, in 1987, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed Jennings’ convictions and death sentence.

Initial Postconviction

Jennings filed an initial postconviction motion, which the circuit court denied. On appeal, Jennings also filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus.

The Florida Supreme Court affirmed the denial of Jennings’ postconviction claims, bar one. The Court found merit in Jennings’ “claim that he is entitled to certain portions of the state’s files as public records . . . .” The Court also denied Jennings’ habeas petition.

After reviewing the public records granted in 1991, Jennings filed new Brady claims. After an evidentiary hearing, the circuit court denied Jennings’ claims. On appeal, in 2001, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the denial.

Federal Habeas

In July 2002, Jennings filed a federal petition for writ of habeas corpus raising several claims: (1) the State failed to disclose evidence in violation of Brady v. Maryland; (2) his trial attorney “rendered ineffective assistance in violation of Strickland” because he “failed to follow up with certain witnesses whose testimony would have produced a different outcome, particularly in the penalty phase of trial”; (3) “his constitutional right of confrontation was violated when the trial court refused to permit introduction of two prior, ostensibly inconsistent, statements during the cross-examination of Mr. Muszynski”; (4) the State “was permitted to introduce evidence obtained as the fruit of” an unconstitutional interrogation; (5) his constitutional rights “were violated because the trial court failed to suppress evidence obtained in conjunction with his warrantless arrest”; (6) his sentence violates the Sixth Amendment under Ring v. Arizona; (7) the jury instructions for the CCP and HAC aggravating factors were improper; (8) the Florida Supreme Court’s harmless error analysis related to the aggravating factors was insufficient; (9) “submission of the CCP aggravator to the jury and reliance upon that aggravator by the judge in imposing sentence violated the federal constitutional prohibition against ex post facto laws because he murdered Rebecca Kunash on May 11, 1979 and the CCP aggravator was not added to Florida’s statutory sentencing scheme until July 1, 1979”; (10) “his Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated because his death sentence relies on the felony that formed the basis of his conviction, which he claims is an improper, automatic aggravating circumstance”; (11) “his Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated because the jury instructions unconstitutionally minimized the jury’s sense of responsibility for the sentence”; (12) “his Fifth, Sixth, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated because . . . the court instructed the jury, in effect, to recommend a death sentence unless the mitigating circumstances outweighed the aggravating circumstances”; (13) “his Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated because the judge . . . failed to perform his own independent weighing of the aggravating and mitigating circumstances as required by the governing statute”; (14) “his Eighth and Fourteenth amendment rights were violated because the sentencing court failed to give adequate consideration to the evidence of mitigating circumstances”; (15) “his Fifth, Sixth, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated because the mental health experts, in making an evaluation of his mental condition, were not provided with essential information, specifically about his alleged intoxication on the night of the offense”; and (16) “his Fifth Amendment right not to be subject to double jeopardy was violated because the CCP aggravator was not held applicable in his first sentencing proceeding but was applied in the sentencing proceeding now under review.”

In September 2005, the district court denied Jennings’ petition. On appeal, the U.S. Court of Appeals for Eleventh Circuit affirmed the denial.

Successive Postconviction

Jennings raised and litigated several successive postconviction claims.

After the circuit court denied his first successive motion for postconviction relief, Jennings appealed, claiming “(1) the circuit court erred in denying his successive postconviction motion, which was based on Porter v. McCollum, 130 S.Ct. 447 (2009); (2) the circuit court erred in denying his request to amend the successive postconviction motion in order to include new claims, which included claims premised on an affidavit signed by Clarence Muszynski and claims with respect to Florida’s lethal injection protocol; and (3) an evidentiary hearing is warranted on the claims arising from the Muszynski affidavit.”

In his second successive postconviction motion, Jennings raised “claims based on new testimony from Clarence Muszynski, who testified in Jennings’ third retrial as to statements that Jennings made to him.” After an evidentiary hearing, the circuit court denied Jennings’ claim. On appeal, in 2015, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the denial.

In his third successive postconviction motion, after Hurst, Jennings sought relief based on the jury’s nonunanimous recommendation for death. In October 2018, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the denial of relief because Jennings’ sentence became final before Ring.

Second Federal Habeas

In December 2018, Jennings filed another federal habeas petition. In the alternative, Jennings sought relief from the federal court’s prior judgment. The federal district court dismissed Jennings’ petition for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction and denied the motion. Jennings' appealed the dismissal to the Eleventh Circuit. On July 22, 2024, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed the dismissal.

