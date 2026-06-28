Friday afternoon, Gov. DeSantis signed a death warrant scheduling Dominick Occhicone’s execution for July 28. It is the 12th death warrant so far this year. (You can view the full list here.)

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Scheduling Order

Shortly after Gov. DeSantis signed the warrant, the Florida Supreme Court issued a scheduling order outlining the following schedule for warrant litigation:

July 10 at 11:00 a.m.: circuit court proceedings completed

July 10 at 1:00 p.m.: notice of appeal due

July 13 at 2:00 p.m.: initial brief due

July 14 at 5:00 p.m.: answer brief due

July 15 at 2:00 p.m.: reply brief due

Age at Execution

If his execution proceeds as scheduled, Occhicone will be the oldest inmate executed in the State of Florida in modern history—by several years.

Not counting Occhicone, Florida has executed 37 people since Gov. DeSantis took office in 2019. Here’s the data for those 37 people:

They spent an average of 30.6 years on death row before execution.

They were an average of 60 at the time of execution.

Five of the 37 (13.5%) were over the age of 65 at execution, all of whom were executed in the last year: Kayle Bates executed August 19, 2025, at age 67 Samuel Smithers executed October 14, 2025 at age 72 Bryan Jennings executed November 13, 2025, at age 66 James E. Hitchcock executed April 30, 2026, at age 74 Dusty Ray Spencer executed June 25, 2026



Background of Occhicone’s Case

Trial & Direct Appeal

In 1986, a Pasco County jury convicted Occhicone of first-degree murder for killing his girlfriend’s parents, Martha and Raymond Artzner. The facts are as follows:

In the early morning hours of June 10, 1986 Occhicone awakened his former girlfriend by knocking on the sliding glass door to her bedroom in a house she shared with her children and her parents. The woman refused to talk with him and he left. He returned an hour or so later, armed with a handgun, and cut the telephone lines and roused the household. When the woman's father confronted him outside the house, Occhicone shot him. The woman and her daughter fled the house while Occhicone was breaking into it through a locked door. Once inside Occhicone shot the woman's mother four times.

“At trial, Occhicone asserted a voluntary intoxication defense claiming that his level of intoxication on the night of the murders, as well as his documented drinking habit, prevented him from having the requisite mental state to premeditate the murders.” After a penalty phase, the jury recommended the death penalty for both murders by a vote of 7-5. He was later sentenced to death for killing his girlfriend’s mother and to life for killing his girlfriend’s father.

In support of the death sentence, the trial judge found three aggravating factors: (1) previous conviction of a violent felony; (2) murder committed during a burglary; and (3) murder committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner. As statutory mitigation, the trial judge found that the murder was committed while Occhicone was under the influence of extreme mental and emotional disturbance. Finally, as nonstatutory mitigation, the judge found that Occhicone was a good prisoner and had acclimated to his custodial environment.

On direct appeal, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed Occhicone’s convictions and death sentence, which became final in 1991.

State Habeas

On July 7, 1992, Occhicone filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus claiming “that he must be resentenced because the jury instruction on the heinous, atrocious, or cruel; cold, calculated, and premeditated; and committed during a burglary aggravators are unconstitutionally vague. The Court denied the petition on April 8, 1993.

Initial Postconviction

On May 20, 1993, Occhicone filed his initial postconviction motion raising seven issues:

(1) whether the State violated Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83, 83 S.Ct. 1194, 10 L.Ed.2d 215 (1963); (2) whether counsel provided ineffective assistance during the guilt phase; (3) whether counsel provided ineffective assistance during the penalty phase; (4) whether Occhicone was denied a competency evaluation; (5) whether the trial judge provided unreasonably vague and confusing jury instructions; (6) whether the death sentence was based on an unconstitutionally obtained prior conviction; and (7) whether the cumulative impact of judicial error denied Occhicone a fair trial.

“The trial court summarily denied claims (1), (4), (5), (6), and (7) in their entirety and claims (2) and (3) in part. The trial court then conducted an evidentiary hearing on the remaining portions of Occhicone's ineffective assistance of counsel allegations contained in claims (2) and (3), and subsequently denied the remaining portions of these claims.”

Occhicone appealed. In 2000, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the circuit court’s denial.

Federal Habeas

On November 13, 2001, Occhicone filed a federal petition for writ of habeas corpus, which was denied on March 31, 2005. On November 8, 2005, the federal district court granted a certificate of appealability on the issue of Giglio error, and Occhicone appealed.

The issue [on appeal] involve[d] an alleged violation of Giglio focusing on the testimony of Baker, a cellmate with Occhicone after the murders of the Artzners. Baker had been paroled from an original grand theft conviction. While on parole, he committed another grand theft (herein referred to as the “recent grand theft”), was arrested, and shared a jail cell with Occhicone. Occhicone made an incriminating statement to Baker, about which Baker testified both in a deposition and at Occhicone's trial. The Giglio issue involved the agreement between the prosecution and Baker for Baker to testify against Occhicone in exchange for the prosecution's recommendation that he receive probation on the recent grand theft charge. In the state collateral proceedings, the state circuit judge found that Baker's testimony at Occhicone's trial that he did not have a deal with the prosecution with respect to his sentence on the recent grand theft charge was untruthful. In so concluding, the state circuit judge found that the public record in Baker's recent grand theft case indicated that he did in fact receive probation as a result of his agreement with the State to testify in defendant's trial.

On July 14, 2006, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit affirmed the denial.

Hurst Relief

After Hurst, Occhicone sought relief from his death sentence based on the jury’s nonunanimous recommendation but was denied relief because his sentence became final before 2002.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.