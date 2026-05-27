Today, Gov. DeSantis signed a death warrant scheduling Dusty Ray Spencer’s execution for June 25, 2026. The warrant period is exactly 30 days. It is the tenth death warrant he has signed this year. (View the full list, maintained by TFDP, here.)

Scheduling Order

Shortly after the warrant, the Florida Supreme Court issued its standard scheduling order for warrant-related litigation, setting forth the following schedule:

June 9 at 11:00 a.m.: all circuit court proceedings complete

June 9 at 1:00 p.m.: notice of appeal and writ petitions due

June 12 at 2:00 p.m.: initial brief due

June 14 at 2:00 p.m.: answer brief due

June 15 at 2:00 p.m.: reply brief due

Background of Spencer’s Case

Dusty Ray Spencer, a military veteran, was sentenced to death for murdering his wife in 1992 following a jury’s recommendation for death by a vote of 7-5. The underlying facts are as follows:

Spencer was charged with the first-degree murder of his wife Karen Spencer, who was also Spencer’s partner in a painting business. In early December 1991, Karen asked Spencer to move out of the house. On December 10, 1991, Spencer confronted Karen about money which she had withdrawn from the business account. During this argument, Spencer choked and hit Karen and threatened to kill her. Spencer was arrested after Karen reported the incident to the police. According to Karen’s account to a police officer, Spencer called her from jail the next day and stated that he was going to finish what he had started as soon as he got out of jail. Although Karen asked Spencer to return home during the holidays, she asked him to leave again after Christmas was over. While Spencer was drinking with friends on New Year’s Day, he told one friend that he should take Karen out on their boat and throw her overboard. Two days later he told that friend that Karen refused to go out on the boat anymore. On January 4, 1992, Spencer returned to Karen’s home and got into a fight with Karen in her bedroom. Karen’s teenage son Timothy Johnson was awakened by this fight. When Timothy entered his mother’s bedroom, he saw Spencer on top of Karen, hitting her. When Timothy tried to intervene, Spencer struck him in the head with a clothes iron. Spencer followed Timothy back to his bedroom and struck him several more times with the iron. Spencer told Timothy, “You’re next; I don’t want any witnesses.” Karen fled the house and sought help from a neighbor. When Timothy attempted to summon help on the telephone, Spencer yanked the phone cord from the wall. Spencer then fled the house and left town. Timothy and Karen were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries. At the hospital, Karen told the treating physician that Spencer had hit her with an iron. At trial, the physician stated that Karen’s wounds were consistent with having been inflicted with an iron. Spencer returned to Karen’s house on the morning of January 18, 1992. Timothy was again awakened by a commotion, grabbed a rifle from his mother’s bedroom, and found Karen and Spencer in the backyard. Timothy testified that Spencer was hitting Karen in the head with a brick, and that he observed a lot of blood on Karen’s face. Timothy tried to shoot Spencer, but the rifle misfired and he instead struck Spencer in the head with the butt of the rifle, which was shattered by this impact. Spencer pulled up Karen’s nightgown and told her to “show your boy your pussy.” He then slapped Karen’s head into the concrete wall of the house. Karen told Spencer to “stop.” When Timothy attempted to carry his mother away, Spencer threatened him with a knife. Timothy ran to a neighbor’s house to summon aid. When the police arrived at the scene, they found Karen dead. She had been stabbed four or five times in the chest, cut on the face and arms, and had suffered blunt force trauma to the back of the head.

On direct appeal, the Florida Supreme Court vacated the sentence of death and remanded for reconsideration because the trial court improperly found an aggravating factor and improperly rejected a statutory mitigating circumstance. On remand, without a new jury, the trial court again sentenced Spencer to death.

The trial judge found three aggravating circumstances (a previous violent felony conviction based on the contemporaneous convictions; the murder was heinous, atrocious, or cruel (HAC); and the murder was cold, calculated, and premeditated (CCP)), no statutory mitigating circumstances, and one nonstatutory mitigating circumstance (Spencer's history and background).

As mitigation, the trial court considered Spencer’s “honorable military record,” among other things. On appeal after resentencing, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed his sentence, which became final in 1997.

Postconviction & State Habeas

In late 1999, Spencer filed a postconviction motion raising various claims of ineffective assistance of counsel and other issues. After an evidentiary hearing, the circuit court issued a lengthy order denying Spencer’s claims.

Spencer appealed, raising ten issues:

(1) he was denied a fair trial by various instances of prosecutorial misconduct; (2) trial counsel rendered ineffective assistance during the guilt phase of the trial; (3) trial counsel rendered ineffective assistance during the penalty phase of the trial; (4) the State committed a Brady2 violation by failing to disclose that a reserve deputy sheriff assisted in the investigation of Spencer’s first attack on the victim; (5) pretrial publicity and improper contact between protesters and the jurors resulted in juror bias; (6) trial counsel rendered ineffective assistance during voir dire questioning of the prospective jurors; (7) the postconviction court should have granted an evidentiary hearing on several other claims of ineffective assistance of trial counsel during the penalty phase; (8) the State committed several Giglio3 violations by either presenting false evidence or by misrepresenting the evidence during argument to the jury; (9) Rule Regulating the Florida Bar 4–3.5(d)(4), which prohibits trial counsel from interviewing jurors, denied him adequate assistance of counsel in pursuing postconviction relief; and (10) cumulative errors resulted in an unfair proceeding.

In 2003, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the circuit court’s denial of Spencer’s claims.

Spencer also filed a habeas corpus petition, raising two issues: (1) “that Florida’s death penalty statute is unconstitutional on its face and as applied and that his conviction and sentence violate the constitutional guarantees to due process, effective assistance of counsel, equal protection, and right to jury trial,” and (2) “that appellate counsel was ineffective in failing to raise claims of fundamental error on direct appeal.” The first claim was essentially what later became a Hurst claim. The Court denied those claims as well.

Later, Spencer filed a successive postconviction motion, which was denied. On appeal, Spencer raised four issues, including the unconstitutionality of Florida’s lethal injection protocol and the unconstitutionality of Florida’s secrecy laws surrounding executions. In 2009, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the denial.

Federal Habeas

On October 10, 2003, Spencer filed a federal habeas petition arguing in part that “his constitutional right to a fair trial was denied because of multiple instances of prosecutorial misconduct.” The federal district court denied his claims.

On September 1, 2009, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit granted a Certificate of Appealability on each claim of prosecutorial misconduct.

On June 22, 2010, the Eleventh Circuit issued a decision affirming the denial of each of Spencer’s claims.

Hurst Error

After Hurst, Spencer sought relief from his death sentence based on the jury’s nonunanimous recommendation for death. That claim was denied because Spencer’s death sentence became final before 2002. Justice Pariente dissented, writing:

While I realize that this Court’s precedent directs us to affirm Spencer’s death sentence, in my view, the combination of several critical and unique factors in this case mandate a new penalty phase under Hurst. The most critical error was the complete absence of a jury in the last determination that Spencer should be sentenced to death after this Court struck the aggravating factor that the murder was committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner (CCP) and remanded for reconsideration by the trial judge. . . . . Ironically, if this Court had reversed for a new penalty phase rather than remanding the case for “reconsideration” of the aggravation and mitigation by the trial court, Spencer might be entitled to Hurst relief. By the time the case came back to this Court after a new penalty phase (assuming the jury’s recommendation was nonunanimous), Spencer would have likely been entitled to a new penalty phase pursuant to Hurst under Mosley v. State, 209 So.3d 1248, 1283 (Fla. 2016).5 Spencer’s case involves the quintessential Hurst error—a defendant being sentenced to death without trial by jury, as guaranteed by the United States and Florida Constitutions. For these reasons, I would grant Spencer a new penalty phase.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Spencer’s Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.