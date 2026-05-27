Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

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Stan's avatar
Stan
7h

He tormented his wife and her son, finally murdering her as her son ran to a neighbor's home to call for help. 30 years on DR is enough. Time to have his sentenced c arried out.

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