This afternoon, Gov. DeSantis signed a death warrant scheduling Frank Walls’ execution for December 18 at 6:00 p.m. It is the 19th death warrant signed this year.

As of this post, the Florida Supreme Court has not yet issued a scheduling order for warrant-related litigation.

Background of Walls’ Case

Trial & Direct Appeal

Frank Walls was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder based on the following facts:

Early one morning in 1987, Walls broke into a mobile home then occupied by Edward Alger and Ann Peterson. Using curtain cords, Walls tied them up. Alger managed to get loose, and a struggle ensued. Ultimately, Walls tackled Alger, slashed his throat, and then shot him in the head several times—killing him. Walls then turned his attention to Peterson, who was at that time helpless and in tears. Though Peterson posed no threat to him, Walls shot her in the head from close range. Peterson began screaming. In response, Walls forced Peterson’s face into a pillow and again shot her in the head from close range. She died as a result of these gunshot wounds.

An Okaloosa County jury recommended death for the death of Ann Peterson, and he was sentenced to death. On direct appeal in 1991, the Florida Supreme Court reversed Wall’s convictions and death sentence.

On remand, Walls was retried in Jackson County and again convicted. The jury unanimously recommended death for Ann Peterson’s murder, and the court sentenced Walls to death. On June 18, 1992, an Okaloosa County trial court sentenced Walls to death.

As to Walls’ death sentence, the judge found six aggravators: prior violent felony for the contemporaneous murder of Alger; committed during a burglary or kidnapping; committed to avoid lawful arrest; committed for pecuniary gain; the murder was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel (HAC); and the murder was cold, calculated, and premeditated (CCP). Walls II, 641 So.2d at 386. The judge specifically rejected the existence of the statutory mental health mitigators, but found nine mitigating factors: Walls had no significant criminal history, was nineteen years old at the time of the crime, had been classified as emotionally handicapped, suffers from brain dysfunction and brain damage, functions intellectually at the level of a twelve year old because of his low IQ, confessed to the crimes and cooperated with the police, has a loving relationship with his parents and disabled sibling, is a good worker when employed, and has shown kindness to helpless people and animals. Walls III, 926 So.2d at 1162.

The Florida Supreme Court affirmed his conviction and death sentence on direct appeal in 1994. His death sentence became final in 1995.

Initial Postconviction

In his initial postconviction motion, Walls “claimed that his trial lawyers—both at the guilt phase and the penalty phase—were ineffective for failing to exclude the investigator’s questions about sexual assault from the recorded statement played for the jury.” After an evidentiary hearing, the trial court denied Walls’ “ineffective-assistance claim as well as all of his other claims; the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the denial of 3.850 relief and also denied [Walls’ application for a writ of habeas corpus.”

Federal Habeas

Walls filed a federal habeas petition, which the federal district court denied in a 134-page order. The court granted Walls a certificate of appealability on two issues:

(1) whether trial counsel was ineffective in failing to file a motion in limine to seek redaction of the portions of Petitioner’s confession referencing a possible sexual battery on victim Ann Peterson, and (2) whether the State’s use of a peremptory challenge to exclude prospective juror [DG] constitutes a violation of Batson v. Kentucky, [476 U.S. 79, 106 S.Ct. 1712, 90 L.Ed.2d 69] (1986).

On the second issue, the facts are as follows:

During jury selection for [Walls’] retrial, the State used a peremptory challenge to strike DG, a 24–year–old black man. [Walls’] trial counsel objected to this peremptory challenge (among others); about DG, the prosecutor responded that he had exercised the peremptory challenge because DG was roughly the same age as Petitioner, had expressed some opposition to the death penalty, and also because the prosecutor “personally sensed some hostility” in DG. The trial court upheld the peremptory challenge.

Further, the Court explained:

During the prosecutor’s questioning of DG, the following exchange took place: Prosecutor: .... Could you base your decision on what you hear as aggravation and mitigation, or do you have some feelings about the death penalty that make you reluctant to vote for the death penalty? DG: No, I can’t just walk in here and say kill him until I hear the evidence. Prosecutor: Well, nobody would ask you to do that, and that’s not going to be the way it works. What we really want to know is, based on who you are and the family you were raised in and where you went to school and what you’ve read in the paper and what you’ve seen on television, do you have a feeling about the death penalty that makes you wonder whether it’s the right thing to do or not? DG: Sometimes. Prosecutor: Sometimes. What makes you wonder about it? DG: Just whether they were really guilty or not. Prosecutor: So, your main concern is it’s final, and you want to make sure the person’s guilty or not. DG: Right. Prosecutor: Let’s suppose for argument that you’re convinced of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and then you go to the penalty phase. Would you be reluctant to vote for the death penalty then if the aggravation outweighed the mitigation? If it was worse than it was not so bad, would you vote for the death penalty? DG: Yes. Prosecutor: Do you believe there’s a place for the death penalty in our society? DG: Yes. Prosecutor: If we had a chance to do away with it, and we had a referendum, would you vote for it or against it? DG: I’d vote against it if there was another way around it. Prosecutor: You’d vote against it. You’d rather we didn’t have a death penalty then. DG: It depends on, like I said, if I felt he was really guilty. Court: I don’t know if he understood what you meant by a referendum. I think if you’ll go over that once again. Prosecutor: Instead of letting the Legislature decide for us whether we were going to have a death penalty or not, suppose we let the people decide. Based upon what you know and what you’ve heard, where you’ve been and everybody you’ve ever talked to about it and read about it in the newspapers, and you had a chance to vote whether this country or state should have a death penalty, would you be more likely to vote for or against it? DG: Probably vote for it, I’m not sure. Prosecutor: That’s all I have, Your Honor. Defense counsel: [DG], I understood you to say that you would vote against it if there was a way around it, is that what you said? DG: Yes, sir. Defense counsel: But not seeing a way around it, you would be compelled to vote for it. DG: Yes. Court: ... I don’t think he understood what he was talking about at that point was referendum. I think he meant he was talking about a trial. Defense counsel: Is that what you thought, [DG]? DG: Before he explained it again, that’s what I thought. When defense counsel later objected to the State’s peremptory challenge against DG, the prosecutor explained that

[DG] is twenty-four years old, and he is not the same age as the defendant, but that’s a consideration. I have struck a number ... who are approximately the same age as the defendant. The reason I’m doing that is because, obviously, and they’re white, but they might identify with this defendant merely because of his age, and I think that’s a perfectly proper peremptory challenge, and it is race neutral. In addition to that, when questioning [DG] concerning what he thought about the death penalty, his first answer was to the effect that if there was another way out of it, he would not vote for the death penalty. Later on he later said that he could vote for the death penalty, but that first answer, combined with his age, and I’ll tell the Court another thing. I personally sensed some hostility in that person. I may be dead wrong, but it wouldn’t matter if he was black or white, I didn’t want somebody on the jury that I sensed that kind of hostility from. The state trial court permitted the peremptory challenge. On direct appeal, the Florida Supreme Court noted that DG “had expressed discomfort with the death penalty,” and concluded that this discomfort was “a sufficient race-neutral reason for the State to exercise its peremptory.” Walls II, 641 So. 2d at 386. So, the Florida Supreme Court rejected Petitioner’s claim on this issue.

In 2011, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit affirmed the district court’s denial.

Intellectual Disability

Walls raised a claim of intellectual disability several times. At an evidentiary hearing on his original claim in 2007, his lowest IQ score was 72. The circuit court denied his claim, and the Florida Supreme Court affirming the denial in 2008. However, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Hall v. Florida, the Florida Supreme Court granted Walls an evidentiary hearing on his claim, holding that Hall applied retroactively to his case. The Court explained:

Reviewing this case, it is clear that although Walls has had an earlier evidentiary hearing as to intellectual disability and was allowed to present evidence of all three prongs of the test, he did not receive the type of holistic review to which he is now entitled. Also, Walls’ prior hearing was conducted under standards he could not meet because he did not have an IQ score below 70—a fact which may have affected his presentation of evidence at the hearing. Because Walls’ prior evidentiary hearing was directed toward satisfying the former definition of intellectual disability and was reviewed by the circuit court with the former IQ score cutoff rule in mind, we remand for the circuit court to conduct a new evidentiary hearing as to Walls’ claim of intellectual disability.

“Over four years later, the evidentiary hearing took place. Ultimately, the circuit court denied Walls’s motion, giving two reasons for its ruling”: (1) under the Florida Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in Phillips v. State, 299 So. 3d 1013 (Fla. 2020), and 2021 decision in Nixon v. State, 327 So. 3d 780 (Fla. 2021), “Hall was not retroactive and, thus, Hall could not provide a basis for relief,” and (2) on the merits, “Walls failed to prove that he was intellectually disabled under section 921.137, Florida Statutes (2021).”

Walls appealed the denial and, in 2023, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed. Justice Labarga dissented, reiterating his dissent from Phillips.

Hurst

After Hurst, Walls sought relief from his death sentence. His claim was denied. The Florida Supreme Court affirmed the denial in 2018.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.