This afternoon, Gov. DeSantis signed a death warrant scheduling Harold Lucas’s execution for September 1, 2026. It is the 14th warrant so far this year in the State. (You can view the full list here.)

Lucas is 74 years old and is one of Florida’s longest-serving death-row prisoners.

Scheduling Order

Shortly after Gov. DeSantis signed the warrant, the Florida Supreme Court issued a scheduling order outlining the following schedule for warrant litigation:

August 14 at 11:00 a.m.: circuit court proceedings completed

August 14 at 1:00 p.m.: notice of appeal due

August 17 at 5:00 p.m.: initial brief due The Brief is due over the weekend.

August 18 at 5:00 p.m.: answer brief due

August 19 at 2:00 p.m.: reply brief due

Background

In 1977, Lucas was convicted and sentenced to death for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend, Jill Piper, in Lee County. The facts are as follows:

The victim, Jill Piper, was [Lucas's] girlfriend. A week before her death, she and [Lucas] became embroiled in a heated argument which continued for several days. On the night of the murder, [Lucas] arrived at Jill's house carrying a shotgun. Anticipating a visit by [Lucas], the victim and her friends, Terri Rice and Ricky Byrd, armed themselves. They were surprised, however, when [Lucas] suddenly appeared from the side of the house, catching them in the yard, and began shooting. Jill Piper was struck immediately, but Terri and Ricky ran unharmed into the house to hide in a bedroom. The evidence is unclear as to what next occurred. According to Ricky's testimony, Jill came into the house, struggled with [Lucas], and was shot several more times. In any event, [Lucas] soon burst into the bedroom where Ricky and Terri were hiding and shot them. Jill's body was found outside the house.

Five Direct Appeals

Lucas was sentenced to death several times, each one reversed and remanded, until the Florida Supreme Court upheld Lucas’s death sentence in 1992 in his fifth direct appeal.

First, on direct appeal in 1979, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed his conviction but reversed his death sentence and remanded for “resentencing without benefit of a new sentence recommendation by a jury” because the Court agreed with one of the aggravating factors.

On remand, Lucas was again sentenced to death. On his second direct appeal in 1982, the Florida Supreme Court again vacated his sentence and remanded for resentencing, concluding that the trial court did not properly reweigh the aggravation and mitigation on resentencing.

“The original trial judge died before the second resentencing, and another judge took over Lucas' case. The new judge refused Lucas' requests for a new jury and for permission to present additional evidence.” After “review[ing] all of the transcripts in the case” and “considering . . . the jury’s recommendation, the court again sentenced Lucas to death.” On his third direct appeal in 19866, the Florida Supreme Court again vacated his sentence and remanded for resentencing. The Court determined that “the new trial judge did not err by not empanelling a new jury,” but “that both sides should have been allowed to present additional testimony and argument.” Further, the Court found an error with respect to the jury’s instruction on mitigation and determined it would “rather have this case straightened out now rather than, possibly, in the far future in a post-conviction proceeding” and, therefore, remanded “for a complete new sentencing proceeding before a newly empanelled jury.”

At resentencing, the jury again recommended that Lucas be sentenced to death by a vote of 11-1, and Lucas was resentenced to death. However, on direct appeal in 1990, the Supreme Court again vacated Lucas’s sentence and remanded for resentencing because the trial court’s findings on aggravation and mitigation were insufficient.

On remand, Lucas was again sentenced to death. On appeal in 1992, Lucas’s fifth, the Court affirmed his death sentence.

Initial Postconviction & State Habeas

On October 3, 1994, Lucas filed his initial postconviction motion, which was later amended several times through January 1999, raising seven claims in total. “At the time he filed his postconviction motion, he had been on death row for twenty-two years.” In August 2000, the trial court held an evidentiary hearing. In October 2000, the trial court denied Lucas’s claims. Lucas appealed to the Florida Supreme Court and filed a state habeas petition “challeng[ing] the constitutionality of Florida's death penalty statute.”

On appeal, in 2003, the Supreme Court affirmed the denial of Lucas’s postconviction claims. The Court also denied his habeas petition, which raised the same claim that was ultimately granted in Hurst in 2016.

Federal Habeas

Lucas filed a federal habeas petition raising 22 claims:

(1) Petitioner was denied his rights under the Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution: (a) by the trial court admitting the testimony of a rebuttal witness whose name had not been furnished to the defense pursuant to Florida Rule of Criminal Procedure 3.220, without first conducting an inquiry into all surrounding circumstances, thus depriving Petitioner his constitutional right of confrontation of witnesses against him; and (b) when his trial counsel ineffectively assisted him by failing to point out the controlling case authority to the trial judge which mandated such an inquiry; (2) Petitioner was denied his Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights to due process and a fair trial during the guilt phase of his trial when his trial counsel ineffectively assisted him by failing to point out the controlling case authority to the trial judge, which mandated such an inquiry regarding a rebuttal witness; (3) The trial court erred by failing to grant an evidentiary hearing so Petitioner could establish that the length of his incarceration on Death Row constitutes cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Eighth Amendment and the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment; (4) Petitioner was denied the effective assistance of counsel during the guilt phase of his trial in violation of his Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights to due process and a fair trial when his trial attorney failed to investigate what kind of drugs Petitioner had ingested within hours prior to the homicide and present expert testimony as to their effects on his ability to form the requisite intent and premeditation to sustain a conviction of First-degree Murder; (5) Petitioner was denied the effective assistance of counsel during the penalty phase of his re-sentencing hearing in 1987 in violation of his Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights to due process and a fair trial when his trial attorney failed to investigate what kind of drugs Petitioner had ingested within hours prior to the homicide and present expert testimony as to their effects on his ability to form the requisite intent and premeditation to sustain a conviction of First-degree Murder; (6) The trial court based its finding of the aggravating factor of Heinous, Atrocious and Cruel (HAC) on non-existent evidence in violation of Petitioner’s Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights to due process and a fair trial; trial attorney should have shown that there could not have been a beating inside the house, and in that respect, negate the HAC aggravator; (7) It was a violation of the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment for the trial court to find as an aggravating circumstance that Petitioner had previously been convicted of another felony involving the use of the threat of violence to a person; (8) It was unconstitutional under the Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments for the trial court to admit into evidence, and for the jury to hear and consider, non-statutory aggravating evidence and for the state to argue that evidence in support of the death sentence; (9) There are no constitutionally sustainable aggravating factors to support Petitioner’s death sentence, and thus, the sentence has been imposed in violation of the Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments; (10) Petitioner’s conviction and sentences are unreliable and violate the provisions of the Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments because of judicial and representational conflicts of interest, bias, and improper action by the State; (11) The jury’s sentencing recommendation was tainted by the prosecutor’s improper voir dire and closing argument, which misled the jury in its consideration of mitigating evidence, in violation of Petitioner’s Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights; (12) The trial court erred in taking judicial notice of the fact that Petitioner was found guilty on January 14, 1977 of the attempted first-degree murders of Terri L. Rice and Richard Byrd, Jr., and in so informing the jury, violated Petitioner’s Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights; (13) The trial court erred in allowing the State to introduce, at Petitioner’s penalty trial, evidence of the mental anguish and physical pain endured by Terri Rice and Richard Byrd, Jr., in violation of Petitioner’s Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights; (14) The trial court erred in permitting the State to introduce damaging hearsay testimony against Petitioner, while denying Petitioner the opportunity to present hearsay testimony that was critical to his defense, in violation of Petitioner’s Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights; (15) The trial court erred in permitting the State to introduce prejudicial evidence of a collateral crime (burglary) when the State had failed to give Petitioner the statutorily required notice that it intended to introduce this evidence, in violation of Petitioner’s Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights; (16) The trial court violated Petitioner’s Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights in permitting the jurors to take notes during Petitioner’s penalty trial, and to use their notes during deliberations, without instructing the jury on the proper way to take and use notes; (17) The prosecutor’s use of peremptory challenges, to systematically exclude all potential jurors who expressed reservations about the death penalty, produced a jury that was uncommonly willing to condemn Petitioner to die and thereby violated Petitioner’s Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment right to be tried by an impartial jury; (18) The Sentencing Order entered by the trial court is not sufficiently clear to establish that the court engaged in a reasoned weighing of aggravating and mitigating circumstances, and so will not support the sentence of death imposed on Petitioner, in violation of Petitioner’s Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights; (19) The trial court unconstitutionally misapplied Florida’s capital sentencing statute by including improper aggravating circumstances and excluding existing mitigating circumstances in the sentencing weighing process, in violation of Petitioner’s Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights; and, (20) The Florida death sentencing statute as applied to Petitioner is unconstitutional under the Fifth, Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments, under the holding in Ring v. Arizona, 536 U.S. 584, 122 S.Ct. 2428, 153 L.Ed.2d 556 (2002). (Doc. # 1, pp. 9-39.)

On September 5, 2008, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida dismissed the petition “in part as procedurally defaulted” and otherwise denied relief.

On appeal in 2012, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit affirmed the District Court’s decision.

Hurst Claim

In 2018, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the circuit court’s denial of Lucas’s Hurst claim because his sentence became final too early—despite the fact Lucas raised this claim in his state habeas petition years prior and in his federal habeas petition years prior.

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My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.