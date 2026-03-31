Yesterday, Gov. DeSantis signed a death warrant scheduling James E. Hitchcock’s execution for April 30 at 6:00 p.m. It is the seventh death warrant issued in the State this year. (For a full list, see this page maintained by TFDP.)

Shortly after the warrant was issued, the Florida Supreme Court issued a Scheduling Order for warrant-related litigation, which outlines the following schedule:

Thursday, April 13 at 11:00 a.m.: conclusion of circuit court proceedings

Thursday, April 13 at 1:00 p.m.: notice of appeal and any writ petition

Monday, April 15 at 2:00 p.m.: initial brief due

Wednesday, April 16 at 2:00 p.m.: answer brief due

Wednesday, April 17 at 11:00 a.m.: reply brief due

Background of Hitchcock’s Case

James E. “Hitchcock was convicted and sentenced to death [in Orange County] for the 1976 strangulation murder of his brother's thirteen-year-old stepdaughter.” The facts were as follows:

Unemployed, ill, and with no place to live, Hitchcock moved in with his brother Richard and Richard’s family two to three weeks before the murder. On the evening of the murder, appellant watched television with Richard and his family until around 11:00 p. m. He then left the house and went into Winter Garden where he spent several hours drinking beer and smoking marijuana with friends. According to a statement Hitchcock made after his arrest, he returned around 2:30 a. m. and entered the house through a dining room window. He went into the victim’s bedroom and had sexual intercourse with her. Afterwards, she said that she was hurt and was going to tell her mother. When she started to yell because he would not let her leave the bedroom, Hitchcock choked her and carried her outside. The girl still refused to be quiet so appellant choked and beat her until she was quiet and pushed her body into some bushes. He then returned to the house, showered, and went to bed. At trial Hitchcock repudiated his prior statement. He testified that the victim let him into the house and consented to having intercourse. Following this activity, his brother Richard entered the bedroom, dragged the girl outside, and began choking her. She was dead by the time appellant got Richard away from her. When Richard told him that he hadn’t meant to kill her, Hitchcock told him to go back inside and that he, the appellant, would cover up for his brother. According to Hitchcock, he gave his prior statement only because he was trying to protect Richard.

After a trial in 1977, the jury convicted Hitchcock of first-degree murder and recommended death, which the trial court accepted. On direct appeal in 1982, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed Hitchcock’s conviction and sentence.

1983 Warrant

“On April 21, 1983 Governor Graham denied clemency and signed Hitchcock's death warrant . . . .” After the warrant was signed, Hitchcock filed a postconviction motion raising the following claims:

1) the then-current state of the law prevented his trial counsel from presenting nonstatutory mitigating evidence at his sentencing proceeding; and 2) the death penalty statute fails to channel jury discretion and permits the interjection of irrelevant factors into the sentencing process.

In May 1983, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the denial of Hitchcock’s claims and lifted the stay of Hitchcock’s execution, which had been put in place to resolve his appeal.

Federal Habeas

Hitchcock filed a federal habeas petition, which the federal district court summarily denied. On appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, Hitchcock raised the following issues:

(1) whether Florida law discouraged his attorney from investigating and presenting nonstatutory mitigating factors; (2) whether the trial court considered petitioner’s refusal to plead guilty in imposing the death sentence; (3) whether the evidence was sufficient to support his conviction; (4) whether the death penalty in Florida has been imposed in arbitrary and capricious manner either because of: (a) a defect in Florida’s death penalty statute, Fla. Stat. Ann. § 921.141, (b) Florida law which required the jury be instructed on all lesser degrees of the charged offense whether or not there was evidence to support a conviction on the lesser degrees, or (c) racial discrimination; and (5) whether the Brown issue as decided in Ford v. Strickland, 696 F.2d 804 (11th Cir.) (en banc), cert. denied, 464 U.S. 865, 104 S.Ct. 201, 78 L.Ed.2d 176 (1983), should be reconsidered.

In 1984, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed the denial. On rehearing en banc in 1985, the Court again affirmed the denial. The U.S. Supreme Court granted Hitchcock’s petition for writ of certiorari and, in April 1987, held that the jury’s consideration of mitigation was improperly limited. As a result, the Court vacated Hitchcock’s sentence of death and remanded for resentencing.

Resentencings

At resentencing, the jury against recommended that Hitchcock be sentenced to death. The trial court again sentenced Hitchcock to death. On direct appeal in 1990, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed Hitchcock’s sentence of death.

Justice Kogan dissented, writing: “I find that the death penalty is disproportionate in this case. Therefore, I would reduce the sentence to life imprisonment without eligibility for parole for twenty-five years.” Justice Barkett joined. Separately, Chief Justice Shaw dissented without an opinion.

In 1991, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Hitchcock’s petition for writ of certiorari. On rehearing, however, the Court granted Hitchcock’s petition for writ of certiorari and remanded to the Florida Supreme Court for reconsideration in light of Espinosa v. Florida, 505 U.S. 1079 (1992).

In 1993, on remand, the Florida Supreme Court “vacated Hitchcock’s death sentence and directed the trial court to empanel a jury and conduct a new penalty proceeding within ninety days.” The jury again recommended the death penalty, which the trial court followed.

However, on appeal, the Florida Supreme Court “again remanded for resentencing because evidence portraying Hitchcock as a pedophile was erroneously made a feature of his resentencing proceeding.”

“Hitchcock’s third resentencing proceeding began on September 9, 1996, and concluded with the jury’s recommendation of the death penalty by a 10-2 vote.” On direct appeal in 2000, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed Hitchcock’s sentence of death.

DNA Testing

In December 2001, Hitchcock filed a postconviction motion for DNA testing:

Under the heading of “Statement of Innocence,” Hitchcock asserted his innocence of the murder charge and death penalty, maintaining that the true murderer was Richard Hitchcock. Specifically, he stated in the motion that “[w]hile James Hitchcock admits to sexual intercourse with Cynthia Driggers, it was Richard Hitchcock who committed the murder.” He also asserted that the physical evidence presented at trial was incompetently analyzed by the Sanford Crime Laboratory micro-analyst who conducted the hair comparisons in this case and testified at trial.

The circuit court denied the motion. In 2004, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the circuit court’s denial.

Postconviction

On November 30, 2001, Hitchcock filed a postconviction motion raising 13 claims. After an evidentiary hearing in 2003, the circuit court denied the motion.

After oral argument in 2005, the Florida Supreme Court “determined that the circuit court erred in ruling that the claims relating to the 1977 guilt phase were procedurally barred.” The Court “temporarily relinquished jurisdiction to the circuit court for an evidentiary hearing and a ruling on the merits of Hitchcock’s guilt-phase issues and newly discovered evidence claims.” The circuit court “conducted a two-part hearing on November 15, 2005, and December 7, 2005, during which the parties presented additional evidence. On March 29, 2006, the circuit court issued an order denying relief on Hitchcock’s guilt-phase and newly discovered evidence claims.” Hitchcock appealed to the Florida Supreme Court and also filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus.

In 2008, the Florida Supreme Court unanimously affirmed the denial and also denied Hitchcock habeas petition.

Federal Habeas

In October 2008, Hitchcock filed a federal habeas petition arguing “that his Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated at his latest resentencing proceeding when the state trial court refused to admit and consider, as relevant mitigating evidence, the prosecution’s offer to recommend a life sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to first-degree murder, an offer that Hitchcock rejected.” He also argued “that counsel at the resentencing hearing was ineffective for failing to elicit testimony from the defense’s mental health expert about the applicability of two statutory mitigating factors and for failing to seek a neuropsychological evaluation for the presence of possible brain damage.”

The federal district court denied the petition but “granted Hitchcock a certificate of appealability (COA) on his claim that evidence of the prosecution’s plea offer was improperly excluded during his last resentencing proceeding.” The Eleventh Circuit “later expanded the COA to include Hitchcock’s two claims of ineffective assistance of resentencing counsel.”

On appeal in 2014, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed the denial of Hitchcock’s petition.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied certiorari.

Hurst Retroactivity

After Hurst in 2016, Hitchcock sought relief based on the jury’s nonunanimous recommendation for death. In 2017, the Florida Supreme Court denied his claim based on its prior retroactivity decision in Asay because Hitchcock’s sentence of death became final before Ring v. Arizona in 2002. For further discussion of this decision, see this post from TFDP.

TFDP’s Prior Coverage of Hitchcock’s Case