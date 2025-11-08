This afternoon, Gov. DeSantis signed a death warrant scheduling Mark Geralds’ execution for December 9. It is the 18th execution scheduled this year.

After the warrant was issued, the Florida Supreme Court issued a scheduling order for warrant-related litigation outlining the following deadlines:

November 21 at noon EST: circuit court proceedings closed

November 21 at 2:00 p.m. EST: notice of appeal due

November 24 at 11:00 a.m. EST: initial brief due

November 25 at 5:00 p.m. EST: answer brief due

November 26 at noon EST: reply brief due

Background on Geralds’ Case

Trial and Direct Appeal

In February 1990, Geralds was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for murdering Tressa Lynn Pettibone in Bay County in February 1989. The facts are as follows:

The convictions arise from events occurring on February 1, 1989, when eight-year-old Bart Pettibone arrived home from school and found his mother, Tressa Lynn Pettibone, beaten and stabbed to death on the kitchen floor. There were two stab wounds on the right side of Tressa Pettibone’s neck and one fatal stab wound on the left side. The wounds were consistent with a knife found in the kitchen sink. The medical examiner found a number of bruises and abrasions on the head, face, chest, and abdomen of the victim caused by some form of blunt trauma. The examiner also determined that the victim’s wrists had been bound with a plastic tie for at least twenty minutes prior to her death. Blythe Pettibone, the victim’s daughter, testified that several items of jewelry were missing from the home. Among these were a herringbone chain necklace and a pair of red-framed Bucci sunglasses. Kevin Pettibone, the victim’s husband, testified that his wife’s Mercedes automobile was missing. The automobile was later found in the parking lot of a nearby school. Cash in the amount of $7,000 hidden in the house was not taken. Mark Geralds was a carpenter who had worked on the remodeling of the Pettibones’s house. About one week prior to the murder, Tressa Pettibone and her children encountered Geralds in a shopping mall. Tressa Pettibone mentioned that her husband was out of town on business. Later, Geralds approached Bart at the video arcade. He asked when Bart’s father would be back in town and when Bart and his sister left for and returned from school during the day. Other circumstantial evidence linked Geralds to the crime: (1) at 2:00 p.m. on February 1, 1989, Geralds pawned a gold herringbone chain necklace. Serology testing revealed a stain on the necklace to be blood compatible with the victim’s blood type and inconsistent with Geralds’s; (2) Douglas Freeman, Geralds’s grandfather, testified that on occasion Geralds would come by his house to take a shower. Freeman testified that Geralds came by at 11:30 a.m. on February 1, 1989, and asked to shower because he had been working on a fiberglass boat, a reason he had given in the past. When he left, Geralds stated that he was taking a pair of sunglasses to some friends; (3) Vickey Ward testified that Geralds gave her a pair of red Bucci sunglasses in late January or early February, 1989; (4) a pair of Nike shoes was seized from Geralds’s residence. Evidence indicated that they could have made the tracks on the floor in the Pettibone house; (5) the plastic tie recovered from the victim’s wrist matched the ties found in Geralds’s car.

On direct appeal in 1992, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed Geralds’ conviction but remanded for resentencing. At the new penalty phase, the jury unanimously recommended death. The trial court again sentenced Geralds to death.

At sentencing, the trial court found three aggravating factors: (1) the murder was committed during the commission of a robbery or burglary or both; (2) the murder was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel (HAC); and (3) the murder was committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated (CCP) manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification. The court found the statutory mitigator of age but afforded it little weight. The defendant was twenty-two years old at the time of the offense. As for nonstatutory mitigation, the trial court found the following but gave them “very little weight”: (1) the defendant’s love and concern for his daughter and former wife; (2) the defendant came from a divorced family and was unloved by his mother; and (3) the defendant’s antisocial behavior and bipolar manic personality. The trial court determined that the aggravating factors outweighed the mitigating factors and sentenced Geralds to death.

On direct appeal in 1996, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed Geralds’ death sentence. His sentence became final in 1996.

Initial Postconviction & State Habeas

In September 1997, Geralds filed his original postconviction motion, which was later amended and supplemented. The circuit court denied the motion in January 2006. Geralds appealed the denial, raising several claims:

(A) Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83, 83 S. Ct. 1194, 10 L.Ed.2d 215 (1963), and Giglio v. United States, 405 U.S. 150, 92 S. Ct. 763, 31 L.Ed.2d 104 (1972), violations; (B) ineffective assistance of counsel during the guilt and penalty phases; (C) newly discovered evidence of a conflict of interest; (D) some summarily denied claims; (E) a motion to depose a suspect; (F) access to files and records; and (G) the constitutionality of execution by lethal injection.

He also filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus, which raised two categories of claims.

In the first category, Geralds raise[d] five claims of ineffective assistance of appellate counsel. In the second category, Geralds argue[d] that th[d] Court erred when it failed to remand for an additional resentencing after it struck an aggravating circumstance in Geralds II.

In September 2010, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the denial of Geralds’ postconviction motion and denied his habeas claims.

Federal Habeas

Geralds filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus in the federal district court claims, “[a]mong other claims, . . . that the state courts unreasonably rejected his claims of prosecutorial misconduct in violation of Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83, 83 S.Ct. 1194, 10 L.Ed.2d 215 (1963), and Giglio v. United States, 405 U.S. 150, 92 S.Ct. 763, 31 L.Ed.2d 104 (1972); ineffective assistance of counsel in violation of Strickland v. Washington, 466 U.S. 668, 104 S.Ct. 2052, 80 L.Ed.2d 674 (1984); and infringement of due process by wrongly denying for-cause challenges to two prospective jurors.” The district court denied his petition in May 2019. Geralds appealed on six issues:

(1) whether the State violated Brady by failing to disclose records from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, (2) whether the State violated Giglio by presenting false testimony about blood on Geralds’s shoe, (3) whether the State violated Giglio by presenting false testimony about confirming another suspect’s alibi, (4) whether Geralds’s counsel was unconstitutionally ineffective for failing to present evidence from the crime scene, (5) whether Geralds’s counsel was unconstitutionally ineffective for failing to investigate and present a witness who sold Geralds a herringbone necklace before the crime, and (6) whether the state court violated due process by denying Geralds’s for-cause challenges to two prospective jurors.

In May 2021, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit affirmed district court’s denial.

Successive Postconviction

After Hurst, Geralds sought relief, which was denied because his sentence became final before 2002.

