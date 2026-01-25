Friday afternoon, Gov. DeSantis signed the second death warrant of the year, scheduling Melvin Trotter’s execution for February 24 at 6:00 p.m.

Shortly after the warrant, the Florida Supreme Court issued a Scheduling Order for warrant-related litigation, which outlines the following schedule:

Friday, February 6 at 11:00 a.m.: conclusion of circuit court proceedings

Friday, February 6 at 1:00 p.m.: notice of appeal and any writ petition

Monday, February 9 at 2:00 p.m.: initial brief due

Tuesday, February 10 at 5:00 p.m.: answer brief due

Wednesday, February 11 at 2:00 p.m.: reply brief due

Background of Trotter’s Case

Trotter was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for crimes that occurred in 1986 as follows:

On June 16, 1986, a truck driver went into Langford's grocery in Palmetto, Florida, and found the seventy-year-old owner, Virgie Langford, bleeding on the floor in the back of the store. She had suffered a large abdominal wound which resulted in disembowelment; there were a total of seven stab wounds. She told the driver that she had been stabbed and robbed. Several hours after the surgery for her wounds, the victim went into cardiac arrest and died.

After his original trial, the jury recommended death by a vote of 9-3. On direct appeal in 1990, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed Trotter’s conviction but reversed his sentence and remanded for resentencing because the trial court improperly considered one aggravating factor.

In between his original trial and resentencing, Florida’s statutory scheme for capital sentencing changed—adding additional aggravating factors and allowing victim impact evidence. At resentencing, the jury recommended death by a vote of 11-1. The trial court again sentenced Trotter to death. On direct appeal in 1996, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed Trotter’s sentence, which became final in 1997.

Trotter sought postconviction relief, raising “several challenges to the effectiveness of his counsel, the method of execution, and the jury instructions given at the sentencing hearing.” Trotter also argued he is intellectually disabled and ineligible for execution. The trial court denies his claims, and Trotter appealed to the Florida Supreme Court, where he also filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus. In his habeas petition, Trotter argued that Florida’s cpaital sentencing scheme is unconstitutional under Apprendi and Ring—which claim was ultimately validated in Hurst in 2016. In 2006, the Florida Supreme Court denied all of Trotter’s claims.

Trotter filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus in the federal district court arguing that the application of Florida’s new legislation at his resentencing" “violated the Ex Post Facto Clause. The district court concluded that Florida violated the Ex Post Facto Clause but the violations were harmless because the sentencing court expressly disclaimed reliance on Trotter's community-control status and victim-impact evidence when it imposed the sentence.” The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit "granted a certificate of appealability about these issues.” On review in 2008, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed the district court’s denial.

After Hurst in 2016, Trotter again sought relief. In 2018, the Florida Supreme Court denied Trotter’s claim because his sentence of death became final before Ring in 2002.

