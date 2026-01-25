Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stan's avatar
Stan
7h

Cold blooded stabbing of 70 y/o woman while robbing her. Sentenced deserved.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Melanie Kalmanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture