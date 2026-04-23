NEW WARRANT: Richard Knight's execution scheduled 5/21/2026
Less than 24-hours after the State executed Chadwick Willacy, Gov. DeSantis has signed a death warrant scheduling Richard Knight’s execution for May 21.
Less than 24-hours after the State executed Chadwick Willacy, Gov. DeSantis has signed a death warrant scheduling Richard Knight’s execution for May 21. In an apparent copy/paste error, the death warrant issued today includes James Hitchcock's name. It is the eighth in the State this year. (See the full list here.)
Scheduling Order
Shortly after the warrant, the Florida Supreme Court issued its standard scheduling order for execution-related litigation, outlining the following schedule:
May 6 at 11:00 a.m.: circuit court proceedings completed
May 6 at 1:00 p.m.: notice of appeal and petitions due to Florida Supreme Court
May 8 at 2:00 p.m.: initial brief due
May 10 at 2:00 p.m.: answer brief due
May 11 at 11:00 a.m.: reply brief due
The warrant and Scheduling Order are available on the Court’s docket here.
Background of Knight’s Case
Richard Knight was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in Broward County in 2006 for “the deaths of Odessia Stephens and her four-year-old child, Hanessia Mullings” in 2000.1 The jury unanimously recommended death on both counts.
Trial and Direct Appeal
The facts were set forth as follows:
The evidence presented at trial established that Knight lived in an apartment with his cousin, Hans Mullings, Mullings’ girlfriend, Odessia Stephens, and their daughter, Hanessia Mullings. Mullings and Odessia had asked Knight to move out numerous times.
On the night of the murder, June 27, 2000, Mullings was at work. At approximately 9 p.m., Mullings spoke to Odessia, who said she was going to bed, and then Mullings left his office to run errands. Knight was at the apartment with Odessia and Hanessia.
Around midnight, an upstairs neighbor heard multiple thumping sounds on the apartment walls and two female voices, one of which was a child crying. The neighbor called 911 at 12:21 a.m. on June 28, 2000. The cries continued after the police arrived.
Officer Vincent Sachs was the first to respond. He arrived at 12:29 a.m. and noted that the lights were on in the master bedroom and hall area, and that a second bedroom’s window was slightly ajar. After knocking and receiving no response, he walked around the unit and noticed that the lights had been turned off and that the previously ajar window was now completely open and blinds were hanging out of it. Sachs shined his flashlight through the dining room window. He saw blood in the dining room and master bedroom. Further, he noticed Hanessia curled in the fetal position against the closet door. Once inside, he observed Odessia’s body in the living room. All of the doors were locked and there had been no ransacking of the apartment.
Officer Natalie Mocny arrived next and walked around the unit. She also saw the open window and noticed Knight on the other side of some hedges approximately 100 yards from the building. She beckoned him over for questioning. Officer Sachs joined Mocny. According to the officers, Knight had a scratch on his chest, a scrape on his shoulder, and fresh cuts on his hands. Although it was not raining, Knight was visibly wet. Knight was wearing dress clothes and shoes, yet told Mocny that he had been jogging, and that he lived in the apartment, but did not have a key to get inside. There was blood on the shirt he was wearing and on a ten-dollar bill in his possession.
The crime scene investigation recovered two wet towels in Knight’s bedroom, a shirt, boxers, and a pair of jean shorts under the sink in the bathroom near Knight’s bedroom, all of which belonged to Knight and had numerous bloodstains. Two knife blades were also recovered, one from under the mattress in the master bedroom, and another from under Odessia’s body.
Odessia’s blood was found in the master bedroom between the bed and the wall, on the master bedroom blinds, on the living room carpet, on the knives’ handles and blades, and on the knife holder in the kitchen. Odessia’s blood was also discovered on Knight’s boxers, shirt, jean shorts, the clothing Knight had been wearing when arrested, and his hand. Fingernail scrapings taken from Odessia contained Knight’s DNA profile.
Hanessia’s blood was found on one of the knives, on Knight’s boxers, jean shorts, and on the shower curtain. The shower curtain also contained the blood of Knight’s acquaintance, Victoria Martino.
Dr. Lance Davis, the medical examiner, observed the bodies at the scene. Odessia was found on the living room floor near the entrance with several broken knife pieces around her. She had twenty-one stab wounds: fourteen in the neck, one on the chin, and the rest on her back and chest. Additionally, she had twenty-four puncture or scratch wounds and bruising and ligature marks on her neck. The bruises appeared to have been made by a belt or similar object. She also had defensive wounds on both hands and wounds on her leg, chest, back and neck. Several of the knife wounds were fatal but none would have resulted in an instantaneous death. She had bruises from being punched on her scalp and mouth. Davis opined that Knight began his attack in the bedroom with Odessia fleeing to the living room. He estimated that Odessia was conscious for ten to fifteen minutes after the attack.
Davis discovered Hanessia on the floor next to the closet door. There were broken knife pieces around her. She had a total of four stab wounds in her upper chest and neck. Her hand had one additional stab wound and numerous defensive wounds. Hanessia’s arms and upper body had numerous bruises and scratches. There were bruises on her neck that were consistent with manual strangulation and bruises on her arms consistent with being grabbed.
. . . .
Knight was charged by indictment on August 15, 2001, for the murders of Odessia Stephens and Hanessia Mullings. The jury found Knight guilty of both counts of first-degree murder.
. . . .
. . . In pronouncing Knight’s sentence, the trial court determined that the State had proven beyond a reasonable doubt two statutory aggravating circumstances for the murder of Odessia Stephens: (1) a previous conviction of another violent capital felony, and (2) that the murder was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel (HAC). The court also found three statutory aggravating circumstances for the murder of Hanessia Mullings: (1) a previous conviction of another violent capital felony, (2) HAC, and (3) the victim was under twelve years of age. The court found no statutory mitigating circumstances but found eight nonstatutory mitigators, which are set forth in our proportionality discussion.
On direct appeal, Knight raised five claims:
(1) the trial court abused its discretion by denying Knight's motion for a mistrial based on Hans Mullings' comment that he knew Knight to have a violent background; (2) the trial court abused its discretion in denying Knight's motion for a mistrial based on the allegation that jurors saw him wearing shackles; (3) the trial court erred in ruling that no discovery violation occurred and in denying Knight's motion for a mistrial based on the State's expert's testimony regarding DNA evidence; (4) the trial court erred in denying Knight's motion to seat a new jury based on Mullings' testimony; and (5) Florida's death sentencing statute violates the Sixth Amendment and ignores Ring v. Arizona, 536 U.S. 584, 122 S. Ct. 2428, 153 L. Ed. 2d 556 (2002).
The Florida Supreme Court affirmed Knight’s convictions and sentences, which became final in May 2012.2
Postconviction
On May 10, 2013, Knight filed his initial postconviction motion, raising the following claims:
(1) he was improperly denied access to public records; (2) the one-year deadline in Florida Rule of Criminal Procedure 3.851 was unconstitutionally applied to him; (3) he was denied adversarial testing at the guilt phase; (4) he was denied adversarial testing at the penalty phase; (5) the rule prohibiting juror interviews is unconstitutional; and (6) Florida's lethal injection protocol and procedures are unconstitutional.3
After an evidentiary hearing on March 27 and 28, 2014, the circuit court denied all of Knight's claims for postconviction relief.
On appeal in 2017, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the denial. The Court also denied Knight’s petition for writ of habeas corpus where he raised a claim for relief based on Hurst v. Florida.4 Justice Quince concurred in part and dissented in part, writing that she would grant Knight a new penalty phase. Justice Perry also concurred in part and dissented in part.
Federal Habeas
On September 29, 2017, Knight filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus in federal court raising five claims:
(1) ineffective assistance of guilt phase counsel and the State’s withholding of material exculpatory evidence; (2) the Florida Supreme Court’s determinations regarding the standard of review under Hurst v. Florida and the application of that standard was unreasonable; (3) ineffective assistance of appellate counsel; (4) the Petitioner had a fundamentally unfair trial; and (5) ineffective assistance of penalty phase counsel.5
In April 2018, the federal district court denied the petition.
Knight appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on two claims: (1) that his death sentence is invalid under Hurst v. Florida, ––– U.S. ––––, 136 S. Ct. 616, 193 L.Ed.2d 504 (2016), and (2) that he received ineffective assistance of counsel at trial.
In 2019, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed the denial of Knight’s claims, holding:
Because Hurst does not apply retroactively to Knight, any challenge to his death sentence on that basis is beyond our reach on federal habeas review. Nor can Knight find success in his other challenge; the Florida Supreme Court’s rejection of his ineffective-assistance claim was not an unreasonable application of Strickland v. Washington, 466 U.S. 668, 104 S.Ct. 2052, 80 L.Ed.2d 674 (1984).
News Articles
My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.
Knight v. State, 225 So. 3d 661, 668 (Fla. 2017).
Id. at 671.
Id. at 671-72.
Knight v. Jones, 2018 WL 11656388, at *5 (S.D. Fla. April 30, 2018).