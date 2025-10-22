This afternoon, Gov. DeSantis signed a death warrant for Richard Randolph. Randolph’s execution is now scheduled for November 20 at 6:00 p.m.—just one week after Bryan Jennings’ execution is scheduled. Randolph is a military veteran, who “received an honorable discharge from the Army.”

Randolph’s is the 17th execution scheduled in the State this year. (See the full list here.)

Shortly after DeSantis issued the warrant, the Florida Supreme Court issued a Scheduling Order outlining the following schedule for warrant-related litigation:

November 4 at 11:00 a.m.: circuit court proceedings completed

November 4 at 1:00 p.m.: notice of appeal due

November 6 at 5:00 a.m.: initial brief due

November 7 at 5:00 a.m.: answer brief due

November 10 at 10:00 a.m.: reply brief due

Background of Randolph’s Case

Trial & Direct Appeal

Richard Randolph was convicted of killing Minnie Ruth McCollum in 1988 in Putnam County. The facts are as follows:

Minnie Ruth McCollum managed a Handy–Way store in Palatka, and Randolph was a former employee of the same store. Shortly after 7 a.m. on August 15, 1988, Terry Sorrell, a regular customer, and Dorothy and Deborah Patilla, custodians of the store, observed Randolph, wearing a Handy–Way smock, locking the front door. When the Patillas inquired about Mrs. McCollum’s whereabouts and why the store was locked, Randolph told them that Mrs. McCollum’s car had broken down and that she had taken his car. He indicated that he had repaired her car and was leaving to pick her up. Randolph then drove away in Mrs. McCollum’s car. The women tried the door and, finding it locked, peered in through the window. They saw that the security camera in the ceiling was pulled down; wires were coming out of the trash can, which had been tipped over; the area behind the counter was in disarray; and the door to the back room, normally kept open, was almost completely closed. Thinking that something was awry, they called the sheriff’s office. After breaking into the store, a deputy found Mrs. McCollum lying on her back, naked from the waist down, with blood coming out of the back of her head and neck. She was breathing and moaning slightly. The deputy also observed a knife beside her head. Paramedics transported Mrs. McCollum to the hospital. . . . Mrs. McCollum died at the hospital six days after the assault. After leaving the Handy–Way, Randolph drove Mrs. McCollum’s car to the home of Norma Janene Betts, Randolph’s girlfriend and mother of their daughter. She testified that he admitted robbing the Handy–Way store and attacking Mrs. McCollum. He told her that he was going to Jacksonville to borrow money from the manager of a Sav–A–Lot grocery store and cash in lottery tickets. He promised to return to take Betts and their daughter to North Carolina.

Following a penalty phase, the jury recommended death by a vote of 8-4. The trial court sentenced Randolph to death:

In 1990, on direct appeal, the Florida Supreme Court unanimously affirmed his conviction and sentence of death. His death sentence became final in November 1990.

Initial Postconviction Motion

Randolph filed his initial postconviction motion, which was later amended several times. After a hearing, the circuit court denied each of his claims. Randolph appealed, raising the following issues:

(1) denial of a neutral detached judge in violation of the rights to due process and a fair trial; (2) ineffective assistance of counsel with respect to (a) the investigation and presentation of mitigation evidence, (b) expert assistance, (c) closing argument, (d) prosecutorial misconduct, and (e) jury instructions; (3) denial of a full and fair postconviction evidentiary hearing with respect to (a) the trial court’s denial of Randolph’s discovery motion, (b) the trial court’s failure to admit the affidavit of Timothy Calhoun into evidence, and (c) the trial court’s failure to grant Randolph’s motion for a continuance; (4) ineffective assistance of counsel in the guilt phase with respect to (a) concessions of guilt, (b) available voluntary intoxication evidence, (c) consultation and advice, (d) lack of a complete record, and (e) defendant’s absence from a proceeding which took place before the penalty phase; (5) defense counsel harbored an undisclosed conflict of interest; (6) the trial judge harbored an undisclosed bias in violation of due process; and (7) the heinous, atrocious, or cruel aggravating factor and jury instruction violated the Eighth Amendment.

On Randolph’s first claim, the Florida Supreme Court found “clearly established that improper ex parte communication occurred between the trial court and the State because [the trial judge’s law clerk] testified that the prosecutor was present in her office, ‘assisting [her] with the wording’ of the sentencing order, and defense counsel was not present.” However, the Court concluded “that Randolph’s right to a neutral judge was not violated by the improper ex parte communication . . . .”

The Court also denied Randolph’s other claims.

Randolph also filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus, “rais[ing] five claims of ineffectiveness of appellate counsel”:

(1) whether appellate counsel was ineffective for failing to argue that the trial court erred by refusing to give a cautionary instruction to the jury after the prosecutor elicited testimony that Randolph felt no remorse for his actions; (2) whether appellate counsel was ineffective for failing to argue Randolph’s death sentence is unconstitutional because the penalty phase jury instructions shifted the burden to Randolph to prove that death was inappropriate; (3) whether appellate counsel was ineffective for failing to argue that Randolph’s absence from a critical stage of the proceedings was unconstitutional; (4) whether appellate counsel was ineffective for failing to argue the State unconstitutionally commented on sympathy towards Randolph; and (5) whether appellate counsel was ineffective for failing to argue that improper prosecutorial argument unconstitutionally diluted the jury’s responsibility.

The Court denied the petition “in its entirety.”

Federal Habeas

After his postconviction motion was denied, Randolph filed a federal habeas petition. The federal district court “denied [the petition] in a painstaking and comprehensive order of more than 160 pages.” The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit granted a Certificate of Appealability on four issues: “(1) ineffective assistance of counsel, (2) improper juror removal, (3) the presentation of non-statutory aggravating factors to the jury, and (4) prejudicial closing arguments.”

In December 2009, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed the district court’s denial.

Ring Claim

After the U.S. Supreme Court decided Ring v. Arizona in 2002, Randolph filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus in the Florida Supreme Court, which was denied.

Second Successive Postconviction Motion

“In 2010, Randolph filed another postconviction motion, which the trial court denied for being procedurally barred, and failing to present any new basis for relief that applied retroactively.” Then in 2017, Randolph filed a second successive postconviction motion, raising four claims—all based on Hurst. Randolph amended his motion to add a fifth claim, asserting that his sentence violated the Eighth Amendment.

In 2021, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the denial of Randolph’s claims because Randolph’s sentence of death was final before Ring in 2002.

Note that if Randolph’s sentence of death had become final after Ring in 2002, he likely would have received Hurst relief based on the jury’s nonunanimous recommendation for death.

Third Successive Postconviction Motion

Most recently, Randolph sought relief based on newly discovered evidence related to his birth parents. In December 2024, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the circuit court’s denial of his claim. TFDP covered that decision here.

Clemency

The warrant issued today states that clemency was denied but does not provide any additional details:

