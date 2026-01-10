It’s now confirmed that Florida’s execution spree of 2025 will continue. This afternoon, Gov. DeSantis signed a death warrant scheduling Ronald Heath’s execution for February 10 at 6:00 p.m.—the first death warrant of the year.

This is the first death warrant issued to Warden Polk. Recall that Warden Polk took over for Warden Allen during Walls’ warrant period. Warden Polk was an Assistant Warden at Florida State Prison for ~20 years before his current role.

After the warrant, the Florida Supreme Court issued a scheduling order for warrant litigation outlining the following schedule:

January 23 at 11:00 a.m.: Conclusion of trial court proceedings

January 23 at 1:00 p.m.: Notice of appeal due

January 26 at 2:00 p.m.: Initial Brief due

January 27 at 5:00 p.m.: Answer Brief due

January 28 at 2:00 p.m.: Reply Brief due

Background of Heath’s Case

This is not complete. I’m having trouble accessing cases at the moment but will update when available.

Trial & Direct Appeal

In November 1990, Heath was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Michael Sheridan in Gainesville, Florida, in May 1989.

The evidence at trial revealed that Heath and his live-in girlfriend, Penny Powell, traveled to the Jacksonville home of Heath's grandmother. After an argument with Heath, Powell returned to Douglas, Georgia, where she and Heath lived. Heath and his younger brother, Kenneth, drove to Gainesville to visit some of Heath's friends. On May 24, 1989, the brothers went to the Purple Porpoise Lounge in Gainesville where two of Heath's friends worked as waitresses. Sometime during the evening the brothers struck up a conversation with Sheridan, a traveling salesman who had come to the lounge for drinks and dinner. Sheridan bought the brothers a drink and inquired if they ever got high or had any marijuana. Heath suggested to Kenneth that they take Sheridan somewhere and rob him; Kenneth agreed. The trio left the bar in Kenneth's vehicle, which Heath drove to an isolated area of Alachua County. After parking on a dirt road, all three got out of the car and smoked marijuana. Heath made the hand motion of a pistol and asked Kenneth, "Did you get it?" Kenneth retrieved a small-caliber handgun from under the car seat, pointed it at Sheridan, and told him that he was being robbed. Sheridan balked at giving the brothers anything. Heath told Kenneth to shoot Sheridan. When Sheridan lunged at Kenneth, Kenneth shot him in the chest. Sheridan sat down, saying "it hurt." As Sheridan began to remove his possessions, Heath kicked him and stabbed him in the neck with a hunting knife. Heath attempted to slit Sheridan's throat, but was unable to complete the task with the dull knife and could only saw at Sheridan's neck. Heath then instructed Kenneth to kill Sheridan with the gun, and Kenneth shot him twice in the head. The brothers moved the body further into the woods. After returning to the Purple Porpoise, the brothers took Sheridan's rental car to a remote area, removed some items, and burned the car.

After a penalty phase, “the jury recommended the death penalty by a vote of ten to two.” The trial court sentenced Heath to death.

On direct appeal, “Heath raise[d] five issues relating to his convictions,” most of which related to evidentiary rulings at trial. He also raised “two issues relating to the death sentence: “1) the trial court engaged in proportionality review under the guise of considering the brother's life sentence as a mitigating factor; and 2) instruction on especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel aggravating factor was unconstitutionally vague.” And he “raise[d] two issues concerning sentencing as an habitual offender for the armed robbery conviction.”

On October 20, 1994, the Florida Supreme Court unanimously affirmed Heath’s convictions and death sentence.

Federal Habeas

After completing his initial postconviction proceedings, Heath filed a federal habeas petition. In August 2012, the federal district court denied Heath’s claims but granted a Certificate of Appealability on the following issue:

Whether the jury trial guarantees of the Sixth Amendment and/or the Indictment Clause of the Fifth Amendment, applicable to the states through the Fourteenth Amendment, require that capital aggravating factors must be found by the grand jury and charged in the indictment in a state capital prosecution.

While a bit different than what was ultimately held to be in Hurst and its progeny, this question is related to the issue addressed in Hurst.

On June 11, 2013, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit affirmed the denial of Heath’s federal habeas petition.

News Articles

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.