This afternoon, Gov. DeSantis issued a death warrant scheduling William Silvia’s execution for August 18. It is the 13the death warrant signed this year. (You can view the full list here.)

Shortly after Gov. DeSantis signed the warrant, the Florida Supreme Court issued a scheduling order outlining the following schedule for warrant litigation:

William Silvia was convicted in Seminole County “of the September 22, 2006, first-degree murder of his estranged wife, Patricia Silvia, and the attempted first-degree murder of Patricia's mother, Betty Woodard.” The facts are as follows:

The victim, Patricia Silvia, had been married to the defendant, William Frances Silvia, since 2002, but they separated in July 2006. At the time of the murder, Silvia was forty-one and Patricia was thirty-nine. After their separation, Patricia and two of her minor children from a previous marriage, Rachel and Ross, ages sixteen and thirteen, moved into the Winter Park home of her mother, Betty Woodard, and her stepfather, Patrick Woodard. Robin McIntyre, Patricia’s sister, also lived at the home. On several occasions prior to the evening of the murder, Silvia had visited the Woodard home unannounced in the middle of the night to speak to Patricia. Every time, Silvia was turned away.

On the day of the murder, Silvia was fired from his job. He had already become homeless after the separation, was living in his truck, and at times rented a motel room. That afternoon, after being fired, Silvia purchased a pump action twelve-gauge Mossberg 500 shotgun and ammunition and rented a motel room at the Regency Inn. Later that evening, the Woodards were hosting a cookout in their carport area. Those in attendance included Patricia, her children Ross and Rachel, her sister Robin, her parents, Patrick’s brother Jerome Woodard, and several other friends. At around 9 p.m., Silvia drove to the Woodard home with the shotgun and ammunition in his truck, apparently hoping to reconcile with Patricia.

When Silvia arrived at the home, he asked to speak with Patricia, who came outside to speak with him. They spoke briefly, after which Patricia went back into the house. As Patricia walked away, Rachel overheard Silvia tell Patricia, “You will be sorry.” Silvia walked back to his truck—a distance of approximately one hundred feet—retrieved his shotgun, and fired two shots as he walked back to the Woodard home.

At this point, Patrick’s brother, Jerome, who was in the carport at the time, jumped to the ground between two vehicles. After the shooting started, Patricia’s sister, Robin, left the carport and entered the home. Rachel, who was also in the carport, heard the gunshots and attempted to go into the house to find her brother, Ross. When Rachel got up to find her brother, Silvia pointed a gun at her from a foot away in the carport. At this point, Patricia and Betty were in the kitchen, adjacent to the carport. As Betty opened the door from the kitchen to the carport, she was shot in the face. Patricia, who was getting iced tea out of the refrigerator, was also shot in the head, causing her to collapse in front of the refrigerator. Ross was standing near Patricia when she was shot. Patrick Woodard, who was in the bedroom when he first heard gunshots, left the bedroom to check on things and saw Patricia lying on the floor in front of the refrigerator door. Patrick then looked outside the open door to the carport and saw Betty on the floor bleeding and covering her face. Patrick saw Silvia at the end of the carport holding a twelve-gauge shotgun, pointing the shotgun at Patrick and pumping it.

Silvia fired a total of seven shots at the scene that evening, two shots into the air and the other shots at the Woodard carport and home, and then left in his truck. During the shooting, Silvia shot Patricia and Betty. Patricia died at the scene. Betty, who was shot in the face, was airlifted by helicopter to Orlando Regional Medical Center in “grim” condition with massive facial and head trauma and blood loss.

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Police later arrested Silvia in the parking lot of the motel where Silvia had rented a room. While no evidence established that Silvia was intoxicated at the time of the murder on September 22, 2006, during his arrest in the early morning hours of September 23, 2006, Silvia appeared intoxicated or impaired. During his transport to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Silvia confessed to the shooting. He asked the officer transporting him whether the officer was married and indicated that “he was in the situation” because he was married. Silvia admitted to shooting Patricia because she spent all of their money and then started dating her ex-husband.