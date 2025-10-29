Norman Grim Executed 10/28/2025
Tonight, the State of Florida executed Norman Grim for killing Cynthia Campbell in July 1998. It was the 15th execution in the State this year—another all-time record. Grim was 65 years old.
Grim served in the military for 4 years before being discharged “Under Other Than Honorable Conditions.”
Shortly after the Governor signed his death warrant, Grim waived all postconviction claims related to his execution. The last person to do so was James Barnes, who was executed in July 2023.
This was the 22nd execution during Gov. DeSantis’s term, more than Gov. Jeb Bush completed during his time in office. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, Gov. Bush oversaw 21 executions during his eight years in office. Gov. Rick Scott oversaw 28 executions during his eight years in office—the most for any Governor.
Information About the Execution
The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) held its standard media briefings—before and after the execution.
DOC reported at the 3:30 briefing that Grim woke up at 6 a.m. He was provided a final meal of fried porkchops, mashed potatoes and gravy, brussels sprouts, a milkshake, banana cream pie, and a soda.
Audio provided by John Koch
Grim did not give a final statement. He was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m., according to news reports.
Perhaps indicating one reason for this year’s unprecedented execution spree, Gov. DeSantis tweeted just after the execution:
FADP Statement
After the execution, Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP) issued a statement that said in part:
Governor Ron DeSantis signed Norman’s death warrant knowing he had no state-appointed lawyer. After his prior attorney retired without properly filing paperwork to withdraw from the case, the State of Florida failed to uphold their responsibility to ensure he had continuous access to counsel. In those years, his fragile mental state deteriorated even further. His brand-new state counsel wasn’t appointed until four days after his warrant was signed — given mere days to meet Norman for the first time, review decades of records, and advise him about a complex legal process while the state raced him to the execution chamber. Unsurprisingly, Norman had no fight left. This was a constitutional and moral collapse.
News Articles
TFDP Prior Coverage of Grim Warrant
2025 Executions
Below is a map of where the crimes occurred that led to the 2025 executions. The relevant county is also where the execution-related litigation is venued in each case.
My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.
Justice served. Murder in the course of sexual assault calls for the maximum sentence allowed under state law. His refusal to present mitigating evidence, admission of guilt and telling his attorneys not to present evidence to support a life sentence reflects his wish for his punishment to be administered.