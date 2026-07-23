Dominick Occhicone’s execution is scheduled for July 28. On Tuesday, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the circuit court’s denial of his postconviction claims filed after Gov. DeSantis signed his death warrant.

After Gov. DeSantis signed his death warrant, “Occhicone filed a second successive motion for postconviction relief under rule 3.851 raising three claims”:

(1) that recently reported shortages of etomidate, when combined with the Florida Department of Corrections’ alleged failure to follow its published lethal injection procedures, violates Occhicone’s rights under the Fourteenth Amendment and corresponding provisions of the Florida Constitution; (2) that Occhicone’s execution violates the Eighth Amendment due to his status as an elderly person; and (3) that executing Occhicone given the number and pace of executions in Florida over the past two years would be unconstitutional under the Eighth Amendment and corresponding provisions of the Florida Constitution and would result in a manifest injustice given the unique circumstances of his case.

The circuit court denied his claims without an evidentiary hearing, and Occhicone appealed to the Florida Supreme Court.

Public Records

On appeal, Occhicone first argued that the circuit court erred in denying his request for public records from the Florida Department of Corrections (DOC). Specifically, he requested “records concerning FDC’s procurement, storage, handling, monitoring, preparation, use, disposal, and testing of etomidate; compliance with execution procedures, including consciousness checks and post-execution debriefings; and related research, expert consultations, solicitations, and communications with federal and state agencies.” DOC “objected to Occhicone’s public records request, arguing that the requested records were confidential and statutorily exempt from disclosure; did not relate to a colorable claim for postconviction relief; and were overly broad and unduly burdensome.”

On appeal, Occhicone argued:

[T]he circuit court abused its discretion in denying his request because the records are necessary to fully investigate the drugs to be used in his execution, and the circuit court’s decision to prevent that investigation violates his rights to due process and equal protection under the Fourteenth Amendment by leaving him unable to develop claims based on FDC’s alleged use of expired etomidate and the reported ongoing shortage of etomidate. He further contends that the denial itself violates procedural due process by constraining his ability to challenge the constitutionality of his execution. Moreover, he argues it violates his right of access to the courts under article I, section 21 of the Florida Constitution by preventing him from obtaining evidence necessary to establish his constitutional claims.

The Florida Supreme Court found no abuse of discretion in the circuit court’s denial of the request because “Occhicone failed to show that the records requested related to a colorable claim for postconviction relief.”

Shortage of Etomidate

Next, the Court addressed Occhicone’s claim that, “given the alleged nationwide shortage of etomidate and [DOC’s] alleged past deviations from its own execution protocols, [DOC] will deviate from the protocols in Occhicone’s case and thereby violate his right to equal protection.” The Court also denied this claim, finding in part that it is “speculative and foreclosed by th[e] Court’s recent decisions addressing materially similar claims.” Further, the Court held that the claim fails because it is “not based on any claimed membership in a suspect class, and he cannot prevail under a ‘class of one’ theory.”

Elderly Age

Third, Occhicone argued that “the circuit court erred in denying his claim that his execution would constitute cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment and corresponding provisions of the Florida Constitution because of his status as an elderly person.” If executed next week, Occhicone will be the oldest person in Florida’s modern history to be executed at age 80. The Court affirmed the denial of this claim as untimely and without merit.

Manifest Injustice

Finally, Occhicone argued that “the circuit court erred in summarily denying his claim that his execution would violate the Eighth Amendment and result in a manifest injustice due to the number and pace of executions in Florida over the past two years and the unique circumstances of his case.”

Occhicone advance[d] three distinct theories in support of this claim: (1) that the number and pace of executions in Florida over the past two years have inflicted psychological and emotional harm on the correctional staff at Florida State Prison, such that carrying out his execution would be cruel and unusual; (2) that his advanced age, Catholic faith, Italian heritage, and the opposition of religious leaders and members of the community to the death penalty in his case render his execution a manifest injustice; and (3) that his death sentence is unconstitutional and manifestly unjust because it was imposed based on a seven-to-five jury recommendation that would be insufficient under the current version of section 921.141, Florida Statutes.

Regarding the pace of executions, Occhicone argued “that the rate and pace of executions in 2025 and 2026 have traumatized and are ‘wrecking’ the mental health of the staff at Florida State Prison.” He argued that “it is cruel and emotionally damaging to make him watch the prison staff, with whom he has developed close relationships, carry the emotional burden of an execution.” As to relief, Occhicone asked for “a six-month moratorium on executions to allow experts to study the effect of the recent executions on prison staff.” The Court held: “Such relief is unavailable under rule 3.851, which is a vehicle for seeking vacatur of a conviction or sentence of death.”

Further, the Court determined that any Eighth Amendment argument fails because Occhicone did not identify any “authority recognizing an Eighth Amendment injury premised on a prisoner’s exposure to the suffering of others.” On Occhicone’s second theory, the Court determined the claim failed because Occhicone did not “identify any legal support for his assertion that, due to his own Catholic faith and certain community members’ opposition to the death penalty in his case, executing him would constitute a manifest injustice.”

As to the jury’s 7-5 recommendation for death, the Court held that the claim is untimely because “the current version of Florida’s death penalty statute has been in effect since 2023, several years before Occhicone filed the instant motion under rule 3.851.” Further, the Court indicated the claim fails on the merits:

[C]hanges in our state’s death penalty law and jurisprudence mean that death row inmates will not all have been sentenced under identical procedures. That variation does not render Occhicone’s death sentence a manifest injustice.

Justice Labarga concurred in result without a written opinion.

The full opinion can be downloaded on the Court’s docket here.

As of this morning, no petition for writ of certiorari has been docketed at the U.S. Supreme Court.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Occhicone’s Warrant

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.