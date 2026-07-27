Dominick Occhicone’s execution is scheduled for tomorrow at 6:00 p.m.—Florida’s second execution scheduled for tomorrow. On Friday, Occhicone filed a petition for writ of certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the Florida Supreme Court’s decision denying his claims. Also Friday, as TFDP previously covered, the federal court denied his claim (brought with James Duckett) that their scheduled double execution is unconstitutional.

On Friday, Occhicone filed a petition for writ of certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the Florida Supreme Court’s decision denying his claims. The petition presents two questions:

Occhicone also filed an application for stay of execution. Yesterday, the State filed its response to Occhicone’s filings. As of this post, the Reply has not yet been docketed.

The filings in this case can be found on the Court’s docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Occhicone’s Warrant

News Articles on Tomorrow’s Double Execution

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.