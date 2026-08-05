Javier Rosado Martinez was convicted of killing Dolores Padilla-Marrero in 2022. The State sought the death penalty. After a penalty phase, the jury returned a recommendation for life—requiring the trial judge to sentence Martinez to life in prison without parole, which it did. (The docket is unavailable.)

The State Attorney’s Office issued the following press release following the sentence, which was also posted on its Facebook page:

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