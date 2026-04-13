On Friday, April 10, a Pinellas County trial court held a sentencing hearing for Shelby Nealy, who pled guilty to manslaughter for killing his wife in January 2018 and pled guilty to three counts of first-degree murder for killing his mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law in late 2018.

In July 2025, a jury recommended that Nealy be sentenced to death by a vote of 11-1, as TFDP covered here.

Nealy’s family member who is now the caretaker of his children spoke to the court and said that no punishment can undo the trauma the crimes have caused and asked for the death penalty.

Then, before sentencing Nealy, the trial court addressed fees and costs. The State asked for additional expenses related to funerals, investigation, and extradition. Those costs were imposed without objection from the defense.

The court then proceeded to sentencing and announced that it found (1) that the State proved three aggravating factors for each victim, all of which were assigned great weight, (2) that the defense established three statutory and 38 nonstatutory mitigating circumstances, and (3) that the aggravation outweighs the mitigation. The court said it gave great weight to the jury’s recommendation and ultimately determined that Nealy “forfeited his right to live” and sentenced him to death on all three counts.

Nealy’s counsel indicated that they have filed a motion for a new trial, which remains pending.

You can watch the sentencing proceeding at the link below from CourtTV:

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TFDP’s Prior Coverage of Nealy’s Case