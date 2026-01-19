Marcelle Waldon was convicted of two counts of first degree murder in January 2024 for murdering David and Edith Henderson in Lakeland. On February 6, 2024, a Polk County jury recommended that Marcelle Waldon be sentenced to death on both counts by a vote of 11-1. (Read more from TFDP on the jury’s recommendation here.) Waldon waived the presentation of mitigation—against his attorneys’ advice.

In late 2025, the trial court rejected Waldon’s claim that he intellectually disabled and, therefore, ineligible for the death penalty. (Read more on that from TFDP here.)

Earlier this month, on January 6, the trial court entered a Sentencing Order sentencing Waldon to death on both counts of first-degree murder.

In its Sentencing Order, the trial court found the following aggravating factors and assigned the noted weight:

Waldon was previously or contemporaneously convicted of another capital felony or of a felony involving the use or threat of violence to the person (both murders) (great weight);

The capital felony was committed while the defendant was engaged, or was an accomplice in the commission of, or an attempt to commit, or flight after committing or attempting to commit any kidnapping (both murders) (moderate weight);

The capital felony was committed for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest or effecting an escape from custody (both victims) (moderate weight);

The capital felony was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel (both murders) (very great weight for Mrs. Henderson and great weight for Mr. Henderson); and

The capital felony was a homicide and was committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification (both murders) (moderate weight).

As to mitigation, which the court considered from post-trial hearings and submissions, the court found:

The murders were committed while Waldon was under the influence of extreme mental or emotional disturbance (both murders) (moderate weight);

Waldon’s capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct or to conform his conduct to the requirements of law was substantially impaired (both murders) (moderate weight);

Waldon has a history of hearing voices, feelings of fear, jumpiness and inability to concentrate (both murders) (moderate weight);

Waldon has a history of head injuries likely causing brain malfunction (both murders) (little weight);

Waldon suffers from significantly intellectual disability (both murders) (moderate weight);

Waldon has had difficulty maintaining lawful employment even though he has made efforts, including operating a forklift (both murders) (little weight);

Waldon was physically and emotionally abused by his stepfather and abandoned by his father (both murders) (slight weight);

Waldon never received formal drug treatment despite having a substantial drug problem (both murders) (very little weight);

Waldon is capable of maintaining loving relationships with family members (both murders) (slight weight); and

Waldon respects authority (both murders) (little weight).

As to mercy, the court wrote:

The Defendant, in his written memorandum, asks the Court to consider that the Defendant is a human being. To be sure, this fact is deserving of the utmost great weight. It is, of course, the weightiest “circumstance” underlying our entire capital sentencing scheme. The Defendant posits that current execution protocols create a risk that the Defendant’s punishment will be torturous and agonizing. While no evidence has been specifically presented on this issue, the Court understands there is always some degree of risk that the execution of a human being may carry with it unanticipated difficulties that would cause concern to a reasonable and compassionate onlooker. Of course, no one can predict what might arise in this case, though the Court takes notice that current execution protocols in Florida have passed Constitutional muster. Notwithstanding, the Court is aware that a person condemned to death would naturally experience significant anxiety in the days, months, and likely years that would pass before the date of his execution. For this reason and others not readily elucidated by the written word, the Court has carefully considered extending mercy to Mr. Waldon.

The court ultimately concluded death is the appropriate sentence on each count of first-degree murder.

