Richard Randolph’s execution is scheduled for November 20, 2025.

On Tuesday, November 4, Randolph filed an appeal of the circuit court’s denial of his successive postconviction motion and a petition for writ of habeas corpus.

Appeal

In his successive postconviction motion, Randolph raised three claims: (1) Florida’s three-drug execution protocol, when combined with his medical condition of lupus, presents a substantial and imminent risk that he will suffer during the execution and, therefore, his execution will violate the Eighth Amendment; (2) Florida’s warrant process deprived him of full and fair postconviction proceedings and is unconstitutional; and (3) he was denied meaningful clemency proceedings.

The circuit court declined to hold an evidentiary hearing. On October 31, the circuit court issued an Order denying Randolph’s claims.

On Randolph’s first claim, the court determined the claim was untimely because he has known about his lupus diagnosis for years and “had amply time to gather information regarding the interactions between lupus and Florida’s execution protocol prior to the signing of his death warrant.” Further, the court determined the claim lacks merit because he “fail[ed] to establish how the speculated pain he will receive by being positioned to receive the injection as part of Florida’s ‘three-drug’ protocol rises to the level of cruel and unusual punishment.” The court also determined the claim was procedurally barred because Randolph “fail[ed] to provide good cause as to why he failed to assert the instant ground in any of his prior motions for post-conviction relief . . . .”

On Randolph’s second and third claims, the court determined Randolph’s claim “fails as a matter of law” under Florida Supreme Court precedent.

Randolph appealed the circuit court’s ruling and filed his Initial Brief on November 6. Randolph’s Initial Brief raises four arguments:

Randolph also filed a motion to stay the execution.

On Friday, November 7, the State filed its Answer Brief arguing that the circuit court’s rulings should be affirmed.

Today, Randolph filed his Reply Brief—closing briefing.

Habeas Petition

On November 4, Randolph filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus.

In his petition, Randolph raises one claim in which he argues that his attorney “conceded guilt without consulting or discussing the matter with [him].” The petition argues that, in doing so, Randolph’s attorney denied him his “right to autonomy and denigrated him and his defense at both the guilt and penalty phases of his trial,” in violation of constitutional standards.

The State filed a response on November 7. Randolph filed a Reply today—closing briefing.

