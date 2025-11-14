Richard Randolph’s execution is scheduled for November 20, 2025. Yesterday, as part of the Court’s regular release of opinions, the Court denied Randolph’s pending claims.

The Court affirmed the circuit court’s denial and denied Randolph’s habeas petition.

First, the Court denied Randolph’s appeal of the circuit court’s denial of his requests for public records, finding the circuit court did not abuse its discretion.

As to Randolph’s appeal of the circuit court’s denial of his postconviction claims, the Court agreed that Randolph’s claim related to the method of execution is “untimely, procedurally barred, and legally insufficient.” On Randolph’s claim challenging Florida’s short warrant period, the Court said it has “repeatedly rejected arguments of th[e] sort.” Next, the Court rejected Randolph’s claims “that the clemency process in his case violated at least four provisions of the federal and state constitutions.” His claims were similar to those that the Court rejected in Bryan Jennings’ case.

The Court also denied Randolph’s habeas petition, which argued that “trial counsel violated his Sixth Amendment right to decide the objectives of his defense by repeatedly conceding guilt without expressly obtaining his consent to that strategy.” The Court concluded the claim is “both untimely and procedurally barred.” The Court further determined the claim failed on the merits because, as Randolph acknowledges, “he never expressed any objection to his counsel’s concessions regarding certain crimes. Nor was counsel required . . . to seek Randolph’s express consent.”

Justice Canady was recused from the decision, which can be downloaded from the Court’s website here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Randolph’s Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.