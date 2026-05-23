On Thursday, the State of Florida executed Richard Knight for murdering Odessia Stephens and her 4-year-old daughter, Hanessia Mullings, in 2000. It was the State’s seventh execution this year.

Denial of Final Claims

After the Florida Supreme Court denied his claims, Knight filed a petition for writ of certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court. On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Knight’s claims.

Knight was executed just hours after the State of Tennessee botched the attempted execution of Tony Carruthers. After Carruthers’ botched execution was made public, Knight filed an emergency motion to stay at the Florida Supreme Court, which was later denied—allowing the execution to proceed on schedule.

Information About the Execution

Knight declined a final meal. According to AP News, Knight gave the following final statement: “I want to give thanks to Yahweh, who is the most high.”

DOC reports that Knight was pronounced dead at 6:13.

After the execution, Hanessia Mullings’ father, Hans Mullings, spoke to news media, saying he thought that justice was served.

0:00 -0:17

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Hanessia Mullings’ grandmother, Monica Mullings, also spoke to news media and thanked everyone involved.

Photos and audio provided by John Koch

News Articles

TFDP Prior Coverage of Knight’s Case

2026 Executions

Below is a map of where the crimes occurred that led to the 2026 executions. The relevant county is also where the execution-related litigation is venued in each case.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.