Tonight, the State of Florida executed Richard Randolph for killing Minnie Ruth McCollum in 1988 in Putnam County. It was the 17th execution in the State this year—another all-time record for the State.

Photo of Richard Randolph from the Department of Corrections

Denial of Final Claims

On Monday, Randolph, through his attorneys, filed a petition for writ of certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the Florida Supreme Court’s denial of his claims. He also sought a stay of execution. The petition presented two questions:

The State filed its opposition yesterday, and Randolph filed his replies the same day.

Early this afternoon, the Court denied Randolph’s claims:

There were no dissents.

Information About the Execution

Photo of Randolph, accessed from Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty

The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) held its standard media briefings—before and after the execution.

At the 3:30 briefing, DOC reported that Randolph woke up at 6:30 a.m. He had a last meal of a cheeseburger, fries, eggs, soda, and ice cream. He had one visitor and did not meet with a spiritual advisor.

Randolph did not give a final statement and was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., as reported by DOC.

FADP Statement

Immediately after the execution, Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP) issued a statement that said in part:

Tonight’s premeditated killing is our 17th of this year. The 7th veteran Florida has executed in 2025 alone. Malik’s death brings no justice. We in no way diminish the profound suffering Ms. McCollum’s family has endured — their loss is heartbreaking, irrevocable, and deserving of our deepest grief. But, in its prideful quest to be the deadliest state in the nation, Florida has created more victims. It has slammed the door on healing, hope, and redemption. Florida has mastered the cold mechanics of killing and shown no interest in anything beyond that function. We have lost our way.

2025 Executions

Below is a map of where the crimes occurred that led to the 2025 executions. The relevant county is also where the execution-related litigation is venued in each case.

NOTE: Jennings is listed in gray for Bay County because his case originated in Brevard County, but he was ultimately tried and sentenced in Bay County.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.