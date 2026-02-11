Tonight, the State of Florida executed Ronald Heath for killing Michael Sheridan in Gainesville, Florida, in May 1989. It was the first execution in the State this year.

Denial of Final Claims

As of 8:00 this morning, Heath had a petition for writ of certiorari pending at the U.S. Supreme Court. This afternoon, the Court denied Heath’s petition and application for stay. There were no dissents.

Information About the Execution

The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) held its standard briefing:

According to reporting from John Koch, DOC reported this afternoon that Heath woke up at 5:07 a.m. He declined last meal and has two last visitors—his mother and a friend.

DOC reported that Heath’s time of death was 6:12 p.m.

FADP Statement

After the execution, Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP) issued a statement, stating in part:

Ronnie was put to death for a murder he did not commit. The undisputed trigger man in that crime, Ronnie’s brother Kenneth, received a life sentence with the possibility of parole. That means one day Kenneth may walk free on this earth, while Ronnie will be buried six feet under it.

2026 Executions

Below is a map of where the crimes occurred that led to the 2026 executions. The relevant county is also where the execution-related litigation is venued in each case.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.