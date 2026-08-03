William Silvia’s execution is scheduled for August 18. Last week, the circuit court denied his postconviction claims filed after the Gov. signed his death warrant. The next day, on July 31, Silvia filed a Notice of Appeal at the Florida Supreme Court.

Today, Silvia, through his attorneys, filed his Initial Brief and a motion to stay the execution. In his Initial Brief, Silvia raises the following claims:

The State’s answer brief is due tomorrow by 5:00.

The filings in this case can be found on the Court’s docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Silvia’s Warrant